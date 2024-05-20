Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

A number of high-profile roles have been filled in the past week, with some long-time staffers rewarded for their loyalty and given the chance to shine in a fresh position.

Cohesity The data security player has welcomed Craig Martell as chief technology officer. He has bucket loads of expertise, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the public sector. Most recently, Martell served as chief digital and artificial intelligence officer (CDAO) at the US Department of Defense. “AI represents a massive competitive opportunity and advantage for Cohesity,” said Sanjay Poonen, president and CEO of Cohesity. “Attracting and hiring an industry pioneer of Craig’s calibre – someone who has been driving an agenda of responsible AI at the highest levels of both public and private sector organisations – rounds out our strong executive leadership team with expertise across security, multicloud and AI.”

Node4 The firm has unveiled a fresh senior leadership structure with Hannah Birch appointed as group managing director. Node4 has made several acquisitions in the past three years, but is now bringing everything under one structure. Its founder Andrew Gilbert continues in his role as CEO and Paul Bryce becomes the company’s chief experience officer (CXO). “I am delighted to lead Node4 into this exciting new chapter as we bring together our comprehensive suite of IT services and solutions under a single banner,” said Birch. “By integrating the capabilities from our recent acquisitions, we’ve assembled an industry-leading portfolio that enables us to support our customers across the full technology stack – from cloud infrastructure to modern digital transformation initiatives leveraging Microsoft’s latest solutions.”

Evolve The managed network solutions provider has hired Ryan Stephenson-Brown as its first chief operating officer (COO). His CV is not a traditional one – he started in the industry at age 15, when he founded his first managed network services business, which has since been incorporated into Evolve. “As someone who began with the company during its formative years, when our team consisted of just a handful of individuals, I have taken on a range of roles which have allowed me to help shape the culture and direction of our organisation,” said Stephenson-Brown. “As COO, I am committed to driving operational excellence, fostering a culture of innovation, and steering our company towards sustained growth and prosperity.”