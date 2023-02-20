Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

We’ve seen another busy week across the industry, with a raft of fresh appointments taking place. Many of those opening a fresh chapter in their careers will be tasked with driving growth and working with the channel to deliver on their new employer’s ambitions.

OVHcloud The cloud player has welcomed Sam Harrison into the role of channel sales manager, Northern Europe. He has a firm grasp of the channel, having spent time at Arrow Electronics, and will be responsible for growing OVHcloud’s network of channel partners, building new and deepening existing relationships with partners. “OVHcloud has a very compelling partner proposition,” said Harrison. “It has a broad and comprehensive technology portfolio and can genuinely add value to partners with a clear offering. I’m delighted to work at an organisation that can provide a compelling alternative to the global hyperscalers, but which still feels like a scaleup in terms of flexibility and culture. The team here has already made great strides in establishing a channel programme that collaborates effectively with its partners, and I’m looking forward to building this further.”

Broadway Partners The broadband provider has made a trio of hirings to strengthen its senior management as it looks to continue its drive to get services to the more remote rural areas. Vincent Sagua joins as chief financial officer, Pete Buckle joins as chief operating officer, and Dave Carter joins as chief delivery director. Sagua has a CV that includes time in senior finance roles at Yahlive, BT Group and UPC Cablecom (Liberty Global). Buckle has an impressive career spanning more than three decades that includes UK and global telecoms experience. Carter brings over 20 years of experience in the telecoms industry, including at Virgin Media and Cityfibre. “Working alongside a team that has the same vision for Broadway makes staying focused on our 250,000 rural connections promise and delivery achievable, and we are confident we can deliver connectivity to some of those communities in the hardest-to-reach locations,” said Steve Haines, CEO of Broadway Partners. “The appointment of Vincent, Pete and Dave is a huge boost for Broadway and its senior leadership team, as we continue our aim to be a reliable and dependable provider in the industry.”

CovertSwarm The cyber security player has appointed Will Morrish as chief revenue officer to spearhead the development and implementation of CovertSwarm’s sales and commercial strategy. His CV includes time at Interoute, Alert Logic and Performanta. “Will joins CovertSwarm at an exciting time, and will be bringing his expertise to our worldwide client base,” said CovertSwarm CEO Anders Reeves. “It’s clear he’ll have a phenomenal impact on CovertSwarm’s growth and capabilities through 2023 and beyond, helping us to continue challenging the market – and the team couldn’t be happier to have him aboard.”

Salt Security The artificial intelligence (AI) security specialist has added Gilad Gruber to the Salt executive team as senior vice-president of engineering. He comes with more than two decades of experience and will lead the firm’s engineering functions and drive technology innovation. “We are delighted to welcome Gilad to the Salt Security family. His experience, leadership and technical vision make him the ideal person to lead our engineering efforts. He’s been an entrepreneur himself, he’s worked at both startups and large companies, and he’s driven successful outcomes many times in the past,” said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder of Salt Security. “Working together with Gilad, we look forward to creating even more value for our enterprise customers, enabling them to secure their and their customers’ critical data while mitigating risks and driving key digital initiatives at pace.”