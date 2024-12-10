Node4 ushers in fresh CEO to drive MNSP’s growth

Node4 has shuffled its senior management as the managed services provider (MSP) looks to fresh leadership at the helm to drive growth.

The channel player’s founder and CEO Andy Gilbert is moving upstairs to become president and a board member. Filling his shoes will be Richard Moseley, who will work alongside Gilbert until he fully takes over early next year.

Moseley has plenty of managed services experience, including most recently as general manager of Rapid7 International, as well as a spell in a similar role at Quest Software.

The business will still be able to lean on Gilbert’s knowledge, which has been acquired over two decades of leading the firm, with the founder given the chance to work with the board on strategy and product roadmap as well as looking to optimise client development.

Node4 founder Gilbert said that the firm has chosen his successor carefully, looking for a candidate that would take the firm into its next stage of growth. “Richard is a hugely respected leader and innovator whose experience and drive align exactly with our ambitious growth strategy for the years ahead,” he said.

“Under his leadership, the business is ideally positioned to deliver on our growth plans, working closely with customers and partners to meet their needs and implement solutions that help them to thrive in today’s competitive markets,” he added.

In response, Moseley said that it was a good time to be joining the business because of the opportunities to grow the digital transformation specialist through 2025.

“Over the past 20 years, Andy and our talented team have developed an unrivalled reputation for helping organisations bridge the gap between technology and strategic goals, and I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues, customers and partners as we continue to push boundaries and build towards our next stage of growth,” he said.

Elsewhere in the industry, technology lifecycle management provider n2s has also been changing the name plates on the office doors, welcoming Rob Bolton as its chief executive officer.

He has a firm grip on the issues dominating the lifecycle and recycling market, and was previously n2s’ operations director, driving operational improvements and strategic growth for the past three years.

Bolton steps up into the CEO role at a time when the increased focus on sustainability has increased customer and channel awareness of the need for lifecycle management and asset disposal.

“The market opportunity for our circular and truly sustainable core services is considerable as enterprises and third-party colocation datacentres strive to balance their increasing usage and reliance on IT equipment with the requirement for more efficient, sustainable and compliant recycling and disposal solutions – we can support them every step of the way,” he said.

“Together, we will continue to set new standards for technology lifecycle management and IT asset disposal with secure, accountable and compliant solutions for equipment and cabling de-installation, data erasure, asset refurbishment and reuse, and sustainable zero-to-landfill end-of-life disposal,” he added.