Nokia, Netplus deliver advanced IPTV services for enhanced CX

Looking to deliver improved customer experience, better energy efficiency and flexibility to support evolving needs in business and education in a crucial market, Netplus has deployed the latest 400G routing technology and software-defined access network (SDAN) platform from Nokia to scale its high-speed broadband and internet-delivered TV (IPTV) services across Punjab and other cities.

A subsidiary of the Fastway Group, Netplus claims to be one of India’s fastest-growing internet service providers (ISPs), offering high-speed internet, smart telephony and OTT services. The provider primarily operates in Punjab and other parts of North India – extending to more than 400 cities across eight states – delivering services to residential, SME and corporate customers. Broadband services include fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) networks. It offers combo deals including TV, calling and broadband services with options to customise plans with OTT apps.

With a rapid shift in consumer demand for on-demand video, online gaming and educational services, Indian ISPs are under pressure to upgrade their networks for performance and sustainability.

Nokia believes that the new technology deployment will enable Netplus to deliver more immersive and flexible services to nearly two million users while ensuring network energy efficiency and long-term scalability. It added that the roll-out allows Netplus to transition subscribers from traditional linear TV to on-demand IPTV services while opening doors for high-bandwidth applications such as e-commerce and digital classrooms.

“Consumers today want access to high-speed IPTV and interactive applications across multiple devices and locations,” said Arshdeep Singh Mundi, executive director at Netplus. “This deployment ensures we deliver an improved customer experience, better energy efficiency and flexibility to support evolving needs in business and education. Our collaboration with Nokia reinforces our commitment to building next-gen digital highways for northern India.”

For IP access and aggregation, Netplus is deploying Nokia’s 7250 Interconnect Routers (IXR) series for broadband aggregation and the 7750 Service Router (SR) for broadband network gateway (BNG) functionality.

Based on merchant silicon the routers are designed for diverse networking needs, including mobile, residential and business access, aggregation, edge compute and datacentre applications. They include IP/MPLS, segment routing, EVPN and OAM capabilities that Nokia said can power the most demanding, dynamic and reliable Ethernet and IP/MPLS networks resilient network operating systems to deliver IP routing capabilities.

This is complemented by next generation SDAN-based platform for PON (GPON, XGSPON), integrating Altiplano access controller with Lightspan optical line terminal (OLT). The new network architecture also uses Altiplano’s SDAN functionality to optimise service performance, providing automated control, diagnostics and orchestration across access networks to help accelerate service rollout.

Nokia regards these technologies as together able to provide a fully converged, future-proof architecture with improved service assurance and investment protection. Moreover, with energy-efficient components across all network layers, the deployment is designed to contribute to lower operating costs and supports sustainable growth.

“By working with Netplus, we are helping build the foundation for India’s next-generation broadband experience. Our solutions deliver the performance, scalability and automation needed to support data-intensive applications like IPTV,” added Jivitesh Nayal, head of emerging business for network infrastructure at Nokia India. “With this deployment, Netplus gains the tools to ensure network reliability, reduce energy costs and evolve toward a future-ready architecture.”