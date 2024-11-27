Nokia and Du deliver successful transport network slicing trial

As part of a process designed to offer and operate a variety of network services that cater to different needs while remaining within the existing network infrastructure, United Arab Emirates (UAE) telecoms and digital services provider Du has successfully carried out a transport network slicing trial.

Operating since 2006 with a stated mission “to add life to life”, the operator offers mobile, fixed services, broadband connectivity and IPTV solutions to homes and businesses across the UAE. Current and future digital services include mobile, broadband, ICT, network infrastructure and fintech.

The company says it has a digital-first approach, powered by “ultra-reliable” fibre and 5G technology, to meet customers’ evolving needs and contribute actively to the UAE’s digital transformation and the advancement of businesses and society.

The slicing project is the region’s first live transport slicing deployment and is designed to cater to Du’s specific requirements for bandwidth, latency and reliability, allowing it to allocate resources for optimal performance and quality within each slice. It also aligns with the telco’s vision of being an artificial intelligence (AI) enabler in line with the UAE National Strategy for AI 2031.

In carrying out the test, Du partnered with global technology firm Nokia, whose Network Service Platform (NSP) helped it deliver a range of tailored segments customised to user needs, from low-latency communications for gaming and video streaming, to massive machine-type communications that can be used for internet of things (IoT) devices.

As a company committed to innovation, investing in network slicing is a natural and progressive step for us Saleem Alblooshi, Du

Du claimed the network slicing will offer enhanced security and privacy, service innovation, improved quality of service and efficient resource utilisation, all of which will contribute towards better monetisation opportunities and give it an edge over the other market players.

“Nokia’s network slicing technology, integrated with NSP … empowers Du to optimise resource allocation in real time, based on demand and traffic patterns,” said Du chief technology officer Saleem Alblooshi. “It plays a crucial role in our monetisation strategies by enhancing network operations and elevating the customer experience. As a company committed to innovation, investing in network slicing is a natural and progressive step for us.”

In addition to network optimisation, Nokia said network slicing offers ways to create better, more customised solutions for different users, and efficiently managing network infrastructure reduces overall energy consumption leading to a smaller carbon footprint.

Rima Manna, vice-president of network infrastructure sales for the Middle East and country director of UAE at Nokia, added: “This partnership is an essential step in enabling our customers with technologies that will set them apart in the industry. Network slicing automates the creation, assurance and optimisation of transport slices to facilitate dynamic services with specific requirements in terms of bandwidth, latency and reliability.

“After investing considerable time in building such automated services, we are confident that this will significantly benefit not only Du, but also all its end users.”