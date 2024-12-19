Nokia and e& UAE claim world first in end-to-end network slicing for premium apps

With the establishment of hybrid working meaning its users’ in-home and on-the-move connectivity for professional applications must meet low-latency and high-speed expectations, leading Middle East telco e& UAE has trialled a mobile slicing solution to create a dedicated end-to-end network slice capable of meeting these speed and latency demands.

Conducted in e& UAE’s Abu Dhabi labs in partnership with comms tech firm Nokia, the demonstration is said to highlight the various ways operators can use network slicing to enhance customer experiences. The lab primarily aims to accelerate the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, promote innovation and support the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) strategic vision of becoming a global AI leader by 2031, with e& UAE’s infrastructure and high-speed connectivity enabling digital transformation.

During the trial, network slices were created across an in-home Wi-Fi network and a fibre access network to ensure an end-to-end quality of experience.

Nokia’s solution – which includes Altiplano, Corteca and network service provider domain controllers – is designed to allow operators to create, on-demand or autonomously, a cross-domain network slice with standard-based specifications to deliver premium-based services to users. This could mean a dedicated slice to optimise the video streaming or cloud gaming experience for a customer or create one for home working and enterprise applications. Each slice can be tailored to have different network characteristics depending on specific requirements, such as routing, bit rate, quality of service, latency and security.

Using the slicing solution, e& UAE was able to automatically detect when a new gaming console came online, and create, on demand, a dedicated, low-latency, high-speed network slice that ensured the ultimate gaming experience could be achieved. The trial also highlighted how to better monetise networks using dedicated slices that can be tailored to customers’ unique service or application needs.

“We aim to incorporate cutting-edge technological advancements into our network. Utilising Nokia’s slicing solution enables us to effortlessly manage our customers’ experience by designing tailored network slices for specific services and application requirements,” said Abdul Rahman Al Humaidan, vice-president of fixed access network at e& UAE. “This approach ensures the delivery of an exceptional digital experience while addressing diverse service needs effectively and enhancing return on investment.”

Mohamed Salama, head of fixed networks, Middle East and Africa, at Nokia, added: “This trial sets a new benchmark in the industry and lays the foundation for future autonomous networks that can deliver premium services to customers in a whole new way. Our slicing solution is uniquely positioned to help operators like e& UAE maximise network investments, optimise resources and create new services for applications like gaming that have the power to enhance customer experiences and increase customer retention.”