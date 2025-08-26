Private mobile network deployments return to growth

Following a dip in activity in the second half of 2024, the first half of 2025 has seen signs of a return to growth for mobile private network (MPN) deployments as enterprises are turning to private networks to enhance efficiency and data-driven control, not just connectivity, says research from STL.

The analyst’s Private network deployment tracker contained three defining characteristics of a private network: dedicated resources, including network infrastructure, platform and/or spectrum which may not be physically dedicated but can be logically dedicated such as in network slicing; dedicated user groups/SIMs where access to the network is controlled and limited to a group of certain users who may have logically dedicated SIMs, which may be virtual; and customised KPIs where the network is designed and customised to meet use case requirements that can’t be met by best-effort public networks.

The data showed that 98 new MPN deployment announcements had been made between January and July in 2025, bringing the total to 962 recorded deployments since it began tracking the market in 2014.

Deeper analysis of the tracker highlighted how deployments in 2025 have been driven by strong demand from manufacturing, which accounted for 22% of new activity, followed by ports (12%), airports (10%), and media, entertainment and sport (10%). Enterprises were also found to be increasingly deploying private networks to enable automated operations and internet of things (IoT).

The report also highlighted just how 5G mobile networks were the dominant choice for private network deployments, outpacing alternatives such as network slicing, 4G and dual 4G-5G setups. STL believes that with its high performance, 5G often meets enterprise needs on its own, reducing the need for more complex network slicing or dual technology deployments. Almost three in four (73%) MPN deployments since January 2024 were on 5G alone.

“Since early 2024, we have seen a real shift in how private networks are being used across industries,” said Krsna Singh, research analyst at STL Partners.

“They are no longer just about enabling basic connectivity, but now power frontline operational efficiency and real-time control. This change in purpose is a key driver of renewed growth.”

STL also noted that another major recent trend was the growing presence of smaller, specialised network suppliers in the top ten. It said that while large players including Nokia and Ericsson continue to dominate, providers such as Mavenir and Boldyn Networks are steadily gaining market share.

“The growing diversity of suppliers shows that the private network market is evolving beyond its early, OEM-led phase,” said Singh. “We are now seeing a more solution-focused landscape, where enterprises choose partners based on fit and expertise rather than size alone. This shift is driving more differentiated offerings, making it crucial for companies to have a clear, industry-specific strategy backed by strong industry relationships.”

The STL study comes on the heels of a similar survey by SNS Telecom & IT’s finding that after an increase in private 5G network deployments by household names in the telecoms industry and industrial giants across vertical industries, investments in private networks are set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 41% between 2025 and 2028, with annual spending projected to reach $5bn by 2028.