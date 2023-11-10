Amdocs joins AWS Private Wireless programme as system integrator

Software and services provider Amdocs has announced a collaboration with integrated private wireless on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Integrated Private Wireless on AWS programme is designed to provide enterprises with managed and validated private wireless offerings from communications service providers (CSPs). The offerings integrate private 5G and 4G LTE wireless networks with AWS services across AWS Regions, AWS Local Zones, AWS Outposts and AWS Snow Family.

The partnership has been constructed so that AWS customers can “seamlessly” access end-to-end Amdocs Mobile Private Network (MPN) services via the AWS Marketplace.

This integration is designed to empower the AWS sales force with the Amdocs MPN, facilitating what the company has described as a “comprehensive” offering when proposing integrated private wireless services.

The Amdocs MPN offering is also said to provide end-to-end accountability across all building blocks of a mobile private network. This includes the RAN, core, security and applications, combined with services for deployment and operations.

One of the first customer applications stemming from the Amdocs and AWS collaboration, developed in the Amdocs 5G Experience Lab – a sandbox and platform where enterprises can use 5G edge applications to investigate connected experiences across industries – is with Smartlite, a company that provides customer experiences that run on 5G networks.

The service, to be deployed with Smartlite at the Chichen Itza Temple in Mexico, provides augmented reality and virtual reality experiences for the tourism industry, immersing users in content and bringing the history of the site to life.

The infrastructure, built on AWS Outpost servers, is powered by Intel Xeon processors. The partners said their collaboration allows the required 5G connectivity and virtual exploration of the historical site, an experience that could not be possible without Amdocs’ wireless connection with low latency.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president of technology and head of strategy, said: “Enterprise customers are increasingly leveraging mobile private networks to better serve a wide array of deployments, from manufacturing to healthcare. By bringing together Amdocs MPN capabilities with Integrated Private Wireless solutions on AWS, service providers are now able to simplify and accelerate adoption and deployment of the full breadth of enterprise use cases.”

The AWS partnership comes after Amdocs inked a deal with Three to support its data-driven journey to delivering innovative customer experiences. The collaboration was created to transform Three’s data capabilities, enabling the operator to embed data-driven decision-making and provide its customers with more personalised experiences.

Under the deal, which also included a multi-year managed services agreement, Three is making use of the Amdocs logical data model to build what it described as a scalable, open and modular data platform, allowing it to collect, organise and store data for efficient consumption by all users and generate value from data quickly and easily.