VMware appoints Federated Wireless to deliver private 4G, 5G mobile networks

Federated Wireless has announced its selection by VMware to deliver private 4G and 5G network as a service for enterprises in the form of its Private Mobile Network Service.

Even though private mobile networks are emerging as a viable alternative to traditional enterprise networks, the disaggregated private networking ecosystem, wide range of domains, technologies and diversity of user cases result in greater complexity than the traditional wide area networks (WANs) enterprises have previously relied on.

A recent study from Spirent found increased security and network reliability were the top two business values enterprises are requiring to achieve from their private network, due to sensitivity requirements around data sovereignty and IP, with security and reliability being viewed as “table stakes” to enable mission-critical user cases and the current costs and complexity of trying to implement security and reliability across best-effort networks.

The appointment will see the shared spectrum and private wireless provider build and operate private 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) infrastructure to be deployed on customers’ premises.

VMware will provide its private mobile network orchestrator to manage the end-to-end network and integrate it with existing IT environments. The streamlined service will aim to provide the performance, coverage and security benefits of private cellular networks without the complexity of building and operating standalone infrastructure.

Key features and benefits of the joint offering include streamlined deployment of private 4G/5G RAN at enterprise locations, simplified private mobile core integrated with existing IT management platforms, and centralised orchestration and automation of the end-to-end networks.

It also encompasses enhanced security and more optimised connectivity for business- and mission-critical applications, with carrier-grade performance with service-level agreements tailored to enterprise requirements, and the ability to use citizens broadband radio service (CBRS) shared spectrum as well as privately licensed spectrum.

Kevin McCartney, vice-president of alliances at Federated Wireless, said: “Enterprises are looking to private cellular networks to enable business transformation, but need solutions that integrate with their existing infrastructure. Through the strength of our combined solutioning with VMware, we’re giving customers in difficult-to-cover environments an easy on-ramp to private 4G and 5G with the performance and scale they require.”

Saadat Malik, vice-president and general manager of edge computing at VMware, said: “VMware is committed to helping customers modernise their networks through innovative software solutions. With Federated Wireless and a growing partner ecosystem, we’re making it simpler for enterprises to deploy and run private networks in a model that aligns with their business needs.”

The solution will be delivered by Federated Wireless as part of its private wireless managed service, and will be available to both direct customers and channel partners.