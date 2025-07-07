Boldyn Networks accelerates vision with new CEO, Smart Mobile Labs rebrand

As it carries on with its plan to expand its global footprint, enter new geographies and introduce mobile private network (MPN) offers, Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) has announced it’s strengthening its European market leadership with a strategic structure, reinforcing its commitment to growth and marking a major step in its ambition to become Europe’s most trusted partner in delivering advanced connectivity services across public and private sectors.

Specifically, the neutral host provider has created a strengthened leadership team, a newly formed continental Europe business, and the integration of the recently acquired Smart Mobile Labs (SML) under the Boldyn banner.

The organisational structure sees Andrew McGrath appointed as CEO for the integrated Europe business, alongside his group chief commercial officer (CCO) and Hong Kong responsibilities.

Antonino Ruggiero, CEO for Italy, Klaus Nagora, CEO for Germany, and Mikko Uusitalo, CEO for private networks Europe, will lead their respective markets, reporting into McGrath. Andrew Conway has been appointed chief technology officer for Europe to drive Boldyn’s MPN technology development.

In aligning its European operations, Boldyn says it’s setting a clear vision for Europe, accelerating market momentum and unlocking opportunities for its customers.

McGrath said the company was shaping what he called “an extraordinary business”. “Europe is a core part of our growth story, and this new organisational structure makes the best use of our skills, experience and knowledge of local markets to consistently deliver the best outcomes for our customers,” he said. “Boldyn continues to be a dynamic force driving global economies towards a truly interconnected future.”

The rebranding of SML will see the German mobile private network provider’s capabilities integrated into the wider Boldyn portfolio. This move is said to reflect the company’s unified go-to-market approach and its aim to present a consistent, coherent brand to customers across Europe.

When it made the acquisition in January 2025, Boldyn claimed the move would bring “unparalleled” collaboration with leading German mobile network operators and top technology players, solidifying its market position and offering added capabilities to Boldyn with its proprietary live video-streaming software solution, Edge Video Orchestrator. It saw SML as a key mobile private network (MPN) player in sectors such as industrial and energy, transport and logistics, healthcare, defence, research and education, and public and private safety.

Claiming to be Germany’s market leader in bespoke private 5G networks and turnkey applications, SML was described as a “pioneer” in the realm of 5G campus networks, redefining the digital landscape by delivering “cutting-edge” connectivity services, and offering a “revolutionary” stream management and orchestration tool.

Through the acquisition, Boldyn said it had cemented its position as a leading global mobile private networks, with the addition of SML immediately expanding the shared network infrastructure provider’s footprint, placing the business with a track record of more than 110 MPN implementations across the five largest European economies, in addition to the US.

Boldyn expects Germany to be one of the largest MPN markets in Europe over the next decade.