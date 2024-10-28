Boldyn Networks unveils private 5G as a service

Looking to provide enterprises with access to a reliable dedicated wireless network service, Boldyn Networks has unveiled a private 5G-as-a-service offering, with the Port of Kemi in Finland among the first European organisations to use it for scenarios such as real-time vessel and cargo management.

The bottom-line value of the product is its capability of enhancing digital transformation efforts without the burden of what the shared networks infrastructure assures will be “significant” investment or maintenance. Enterprises will be able to customise the technology to meet specific use case requirements, whether it’s a small hospital needing reliable diagnostic controls or a port with complex automation needs.

Outlining the benefits of private 5G connectivity, Boldyn highlighted support for new technologies such as AR/VR applications, smart machines, V2X, robotics and video capacity.

In addition to better handover for moving assets, and increased capacity for data from sensors and cameras, ensuring high uptime for critical devices, Boldyn noted that private 5G enhances operational efficiency through remote and predictive management and improves safety by reducing the need for physical presence in hazardous locations. Moreover, it said outsourcing private 5G as a service allows teams to mitigate large initial costs and focus on core business activities instead of network management.

Already boasting more than 60 private network deployments, Boldyn is now investing €300m to support the broader adoption of private networks worldwide. Private 5G as a service is claimed to be the first in the industry to offer four tiers of service levels, allowing organisations to customise services to align with their needs, with the convenience of paying in monthly instalments.

The tiers, named Innovation, Digitalisation, Automation and Mission-Critical, range from using wireless technology to test 5G use cases to achieve maximum control over mission-critical objectives. Services include network operations, monitoring, maintenance, annual health checks and spare parts management.

Commenting on how market trends and demands are driving a significant rise of as-a-service models, Pablo Tomasi, principal analyst of private networks at Omdia, said: “According to Omdia 2024 survey data, ‘high deployment cost’ is the leading challenge to private network deployment. This means innovation in business model and a shift to opex-based purchasing is needed to enable more enterprises to start their private networks’ journey.”

Read more about private 5G Private 5G network sets sail with Republic of Korea Navy: Samsung Electronics and KT Corporation selected to build private 5G network to power national naval security force by introducing advanced use cases for defence communications.

Private 5G takes off at Schiphol airport: Ericsson partners with Amsterdam airport to implement a private 5G network as part of Airport 4.0 digital transformation plan supporting use cases such as IoT monitoring and real-time safety.

Celona, HCLTech team to deliver advanced private 5G: Partnership claims to mark a significant milestone in the advancement of private 5G, in particular revolutionising how industries use the latest wireless connectivity to achieve Industry 4.0 goals.

Nokia, NTT Data expand global private 5G partnership: Nokia and NTT Data expand multi-year partnership to drive private 5G adoption and innovation across key sectors like cities, ports, and airports, and claim to have transformed Southern Texas city from being the worst-connected conurbation.

The Port of Kemi in Finland is among the first European organisations to utilise private 5G as a service for various use case scenarios.

“Boldyn has played a crucial role in driving digital transformation at our port,” said Markku Rautio, the port’s CEO. “Their solutions have enabled us to address real-time vessel and cargo management challenges, particularly those posed by extreme weather conditions. This has significantly optimised the movements and wait times of vessels coming into the port. By opting for a service-based subscription, we have seamlessly integrated this technology, benefiting from Boldyn’s expert consultancy, management and maintenance, with complete peace of mind.”

Mikko Uusitalo, CEO of private networks for Europe at Boldyn Networks, added: “This service has revolutionised our value proposition, enabling clients to benefit from a reliable network without the need for significant technology investments upfront. This dedicated service offers substantial savings in terms of time, resources and finances. We handle network operations, maintenance and cyber security, eliminating the need for in-house capabilities and resources.

“With decades of experience in designing and deploying private networks, we understand our customers’ desired business outcomes. We’ve seen a significant demand for services that align technology with customers’ specific use case needs. With many customers already opting for monthly payment instalments, we have identified a growing demand for an ‘as-a-service’ solution that matches technology with their needs, rather than just pushing 5G to enterprises. We are committed to making private networks more accessible by funding digital transformation enterprise projects.”