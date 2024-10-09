Private 5G takes off at Schiphol airport

Schiphol Airport is partnering with Ericsson to drive a digital transformation to a future-ready airport with robust digital infrastructure that supports next-generation services.

The airport based to the west of Amsterdam is said to be the world’s third busiest air hub by international passenger numbers.

In August 2024, 6.4 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol. Some 4.2 million departed from or arrived at Schiphol, and almost 2.2 million transferred at the airport. There were 1.1 million transfer passengers, and 4.6 million passengers arrived from or flew to a destination in Europe, while almost 1.8 million passengers arrived from or flew to an intercontinental destination outside Europe. Spain was the most popular destination, followed by the UK, Greece, Italy and the US.

August 2024 also saw 43,118 flights to and from Schiphol, an increase of almost 4% compared with the year before. Out of these flights, 35,277 went to European destinations and 7,841 to intercontinental destinations. The number of all-cargo flights was 2% higher compared with August 2023. There were 1,300 cargo flights in August 2024, compared with 1,270 cargo flights in 2023. The total transported volume was 126,833 tonnes. This represented an increase of 15% compared with 2023.

The partnership is aimed at providing a technological base to support this traffic, offering operational systems and predictive maintenance, while enhancing customer experience, safety and security.

Schiphol has activated Ericsson Private 5G with the goal of meeting the growing demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity, ensuring future-proof operations.

In a move that sets the airport apart from many other airports, Schiphol has secured its own dedicated spectrum for the private 5G network provided by regulator the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM). This is designed to give the airport full control over its communications infrastructure, enabling it to optimise network performance, enhance reliability and maintain the required security standards.

By implementing a private 5G network, Schiphol is also seen as being able to reduce dependency on public or shared networks, allowing it to deploy advanced, customised solutions. The private network is designed to provide the flexibility Schiphol needs to innovate customer experience, enhance safety and security, and drive the digital transformation at the airport.

The companies will work together to explore innovative applications of 5G technology, such as monitoring based on the internet of things (IoT), real-time safety systems, and predictive maintenance solutions.

Ericsson Private 5G is built to offer secure and reliable 4G and 5G connectivity through its single server dual mode core. Designed for business-critical connectivity, Ericsson states that the product comes pre-integrated to ensure rapid time to service and deliver advanced and intelligent operations in any environment, while also keeping sensitive data secured on site.

Commenting on the partnership, Manish Tiwari, head of private cellular networks and enterprise wireless solutions at Ericsson, said: “We are proud to partner with Schiphol on this pioneering project that will address the overall aging infrastructure of airports throughout the world.

“By leveraging Ericsson Private 5G, Schiphol is setting the stage for innovative solutions that will help them explore the full potential of 5G and the benefits it brings to airport operations.”