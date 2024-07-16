Sita gains higher altitude for connectivity with Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport has signed a five-year extension with Sita to support its vast and growing network infrastructure.

Heathrow’s management believes strengthening and enhancing its IT infrastructure is critical to its stated mission to be an “extraordinary airport fit for the future”.

Its passenger outlook target for 2024 is 82.4 million, and to maintain an acceptable experience for them, air transport technology provider Sita will provide a range of network, telecommunications and connectivity services, while introducing “innovative” offerings to businesses operating at Heathrow.

With around 2,500 customers, Sita’s offerings see use at more than 1,000 airports, aiming to deliver the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of over 18,000 aircraft globally. The company said its communications network connects every corner of the globe, bridging 45% of the air transport community’s data exchange.

Since 2011, Sita has had a business relationship with Heathrow, reinforcing the airport’s infrastructure as it became the busiest airport in Europe, with nearly 80 million passengers in 2023.

As part of the agreement, Sita will look to strengthen Heathrow’s digital infrastructure, managing its extensive network as the airport continues to expand and improve its IT. This includes supporting thousands of network access switches and wireless access points, and thousands more analogue and internet phone lines. With this, Sita said Heathrow will continue to benefit from deep knowledge and understanding of the complex airport environment.

In addition, as part of the deal, the Sita on-site team at Heathrow will deliver new projects and ongoing support around the network telecoms infrastructure, cyber security, radio and operational technology. The team will be on hand to support Heathrow’s internal customers, business-to-business (B2B) commercial customers and the airport’s wider supply chain.

With this new model, Sita said it will also enhance the commercial telecoms offering for Heathrow’s B2B customers, delivering high-quality communications to a variety of internal clients, including airlines, ground handlers and retailers.

“As air traffic increases across European airports, airports are increasingly prioritising IT to strengthen their operations and give their passengers a seamless experience,” said Sergio Colella, Sita president for Europe. “With this fantastic agreement, Sita continues to show why we remain the air transport industry’s most trusted partner.

“By delivering a robust IT infrastructure, our goal is to make sure Heathrow can future-proof its network needs for effortless operations, all while making the passenger experience more enjoyable. This partnership also opens exciting new avenues for commercial clients enabling the London airport to offer its customers a raft of new opportunities.”

Heathrow Airport chief solutions officer Helen Elsby added: “Having a robust and reliable network is essential for delivering seamless operations and meeting the needs of millions of passengers and numerous businesses that rely on Heathrow every day. In addition to providing this assurance, the partnership also provides the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the innovative solutions that Sita brings to our industry and to our customers.”