BroadbandOne boosts IoT with expanded of next-gen TaaS

Aiming to respond to demand for enterprise-grade networks, US wireless network operator BroadbandOne (BB1) has announced what it says is a significant expansion of its network infrastructure telco-as-a-service (TaaS) solution.

BB1 claims its BusinessConnect TaaS can revolutionise the industry with enterprise-grade service on a licensed spectrum that is secure, flexible, scalable and ready for immediate deployment. It says the service can meet a huge need by driving the next-generation of enterprise-grade networks delivering enhanced wireless experiences.

The service is designed to allow BB1 to deliver high-speed enterprise-grade internet and ethernet connectivity – demand for which has never been higher, according to IMARC research showing the US market for the service is expected to grow from $61.2bn in 2023 to $96.5bn by 2032 – enhancing enterprise-grade networks and thereby fostering innovation for small to medium-sized businesses in various industries, including manufacturing and healthcare.

BB1 supports 5G 28GHz spectrum infrastructure deployment across nine states, LMDS 29-31GHz, 2.5GHz cellular networks, CBRS and LoRaWAN for IoT applications.

Through its expansion plan, BB1 aims to provide reliable network solutions from coast to coast, while also working with qualified deployment partners to provide all-in-one integrated CBRS radios to enhance reliable mobile coverage at a significantly reduced cost compared to traditional mobile networks.

As part of its strategy, BB1 is actively deploying its advanced network across 19 US states, with a concentrated focus on Tier 2, Tier 3 and rural markets. Currently, it is building the infrastructure for an internet of things (IoT) network across licensed counties in nine states, including Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Texas and California.

In all, BB1 believes it can deliver a range of business benefits, such as faster speeds, enhanced and future-proof connectivity, lower latency, greater bandwidth, enhanced resiliency, improved network efficiency and 5G innovation.

Through what the company says is one of the most significant holdings of 5G spectrum in mmWave bands in the US, BB1 is confident it can deliver superior network performance while also offering robust infrastructure to support IoT connectivity. BB1 also offers mmWave-licensed spectrum for 5G private networks for enterprises and 5G mmWave roaming solutions.

“BroadbandOne’s BusinessConnect represents a significant leap forward in delivering unparalleled speed, connectivity and service to our clients utilising the power of mmWave-licensed spectrum through our Telco as a Service partner solution,” remarked BroadbandOne CEO Eric Watko. “We are committed to revolutionising the telecommunications landscape by providing cutting-edge, scalable and secure network solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries in our markets.”