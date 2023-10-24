NTT DATA and IP Infusion partner to accelerate network disaggregation

In a bid to pave the way for a more connected future, IP Infusion has announced a strategic collaboration with NTT DATA to bring enhanced disaggregation, scalability and choices, serving as a testament to their commitment to and expertise in open network solutions.

Working as member of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) – which initiated the collaboration for expanding broad connectivity – the two companies say they are committed to advancing tech solutions for global connectivity and that through their partnership they offer products based on network disaggregation solutions to simplify complex networks with open standards. The result is said to be reduced operating costs while enabling a better ecosystem and using automation to reduce time to market and the introduction of new services.

“We are deeply committed to accelerating network disaggregation throughout our global ecosystem of customers and partners,” said Teodoro López, head of telco at NTT DATA. “IP Infusion is a proven leader in open networking, providing award-winning and field-tested solutions that reduce total cost of ownership while expanding services. We are thrilled to contribute to advancing innovation, expanding access and enhancing network outcomes for a broader audience.”

Atsushi Ogata, president and CEO of IP Infusion, said it was pleased to partner with NTT DATA to drive further market penetration for open networking.

“It’s great to be working with NTT DATA, a trusted global innovator for business IT solutions, which clearly understands the powerful potential of network disaggregation. We are proud to be furthering TIP’s ideals for expanding open networks and paving the way for a connected future,” said Ogata.

TIP solutions used in the project include disaggregated cell site gateways (DCSG) and cell site routers, and Cassini for routed optical networking projects. TIP recognised IP Infusion’s DCSG solution with the TIP Validated Solution Gold Badge in 2022. IP Infusion’s software was recognised for satisfying the stringent requirements set by the TIP Open Optical Packet Transport Project (OOPT) group for the DCSG.

Commenting on the alliance’s contribution and the importance of the systems integrator role to the TIP community, Kristian Toivo, executive director of Telecom Infra Project, said the collaboration was a big step forward for bringing disaggregated solutions to a diverse range of use cases.

“NTT DATA is one of the world’s largest systems integrators, and IP Infusion has long demonstrated deep expertise in open network solutions. Their collaboration will help create a stronger, more flexible supply chain and support high-quality connectivity for a sound digital future,” he said.