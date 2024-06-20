IOWN: Shining light on the future of communications

The year 2030 is set to be momentous for those in the world of communications. If development work keeps to its current pace, it will be the year the world sees the advent of fully fledged commercial 6G networks that promise to be transformational on both a technological and societal basis.

At the same time, and perhaps in the case of light being kept underground as opposed to under a bushel, there will also likely be a revolution in fixed communications, specifically through the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) project coming to fruition.

Spearheaded by comms and IT giant NTT – and supported by Sony, Intel, Nvidia, Microsoft and other leading technology firms – the IOWN initiative envisions a future global communications infrastructure capable of enabling ultra-high-speed, high-capacity internet services utilising photonics-based technologies.

It aims to address the almost exponentially rising demand for data, and a commensurate rise in energy consumption due to the vast amounts of compute power required by future applications, in particular artificial intelligence (AI) and large language model (LLM) use cases. This network and information processing infrastructure includes terminals that can provide high-speed, high-capacity communication using technology focused on optics, as well as large computational resources.

Speed-of-light mission In its prospectus, IOWN says its core mission is “turning science fiction into science fact”, showing how speed-of-light technologies will improve daily life, work and society at large. From a technological basis, IOWN comprises three major technical fields: an all-photonics network (APN), digital twin computing, and a cognitive foundation. The APN’s photonics and optics-based technologies are designed to achieve three performance targets: ultra-high capacity with data processing of 125 times greater than current networks by volume; ultra-low latency offering near-instant transmissions with end-to-end latency reduced by over 200 times; and ultra-low power consumption with a goal of 100 times more efficiency than current transmissions, reducing carbon emissions by 45%. NTT has also committed to promoting the realisation of a new communications platform consisting of the APN, which includes silicon photonics, edge computing and wireless distributed computing, through the development of new technologies, frameworks, technical specifications and designs. Testing of NTT’s APN in datacentres began in Tokyo in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). IOWN's core mission is “turning science fiction into science fact”, showing how speed-of-light technologies will improve daily life, work and society at large The digital twin computing element is an extension of conventional digital twins that uses photonics-based computational capabilities to perform calculations on virtual models of objects and humans to accurately make predictions about the future. The Cognitive Foundation forms an optimised, autonomous control of tech resources, including cloud, edge, networks and terminals based on artificial intelligence and machine learning. In a 2023 report looking at the prospective emerging candidate technologies that would underpin IOWN, NTT highlighted photonic-ready, distributed datacentres and IOWN for AI and LLMs. It also showed the initiative’s goal of 100 times more efficient transmissions. Additionally, it mapped out the future deployment of APN technologies, whose low-latency capabilities will enable a shift from centralised datacentres to distributed datacentre “stations”. The datacentre work is, said NTT, necessitated by rising data demand and the related rise in energy consumption, expected to exceed 3,000TWh worldwide by 2030. In the domain of AI and LLMs, NTT noted that these areas require massive amounts of compute power, calculating the energy required to train an LLM once is equivalent to that needed to power a nuclear plant for an hour. IOWN’s ultra-high-capacity goals look to address these issues. Additionally, NTT announced its own proprietary LLM, Tsuzumi, an ultra-lightweight model to reduce learning and inference costs. The report also highlighted growing AI use cases for IOWN-based networking. These included AI-based diagnostics, low-latency remote surgeries and the further development of bio-digital twins.

Concrete roadmap and industry buy-in To realise IOWN, NTT said it was necessary to craft a “concrete” technology roadmap and promote technological development. Once drawn, the company said that would accelerate the incorporation of data-centric and disaggregated computing technology into IOWN. Also necessary is to gain buy-in for its plans from the wider technology ecosystem. To this end, NTT and other key partners have established the IOWN Global Forum (IOWN GF). The forum recently convened in Vancouver in its first-ever public meeting to reveal not just the progress made in the project, and the likely technological advances, but also how the ecosystem is growing and what IOWN means to the key stakeholders. Among the insights offered into the mission and work of IOWN GF, the sessions – attended by around 200 delegates from over 140 companies – showed the fundamental vision of the comms world in 2030; how to prepare for a more secure and sustainable world, powered by light; how open source collaboration would be key to driving the future of communications infrastructures; and the possibilities of how IOWN technologies will likely emerge and what they could achieve in this timeframe. In explaining its mission, IOWN GF is keen to emphasise that it’s not just “any” technology groups and technology projects forum, which those in the tech industry may be used to. It stresses that among the reasons why it is different from other groups of its kind is that fundamentally it is real deployment and use case oriented and goes direct to users with the clear aim of bringing optical networking – and the domain of computing – to the masses.