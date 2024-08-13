CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

13 August 2024

Designed to deceive – reviewing the Post Office scandal inquiry

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we review the marathon latest phase of the Post Office scandal inquiry, as ministers, civil servants, executives and lawyers were shamed. We look at IOWN – a candidate for the next generation of networking technology. And we examine best practice in software asset management. Read the issue now.

