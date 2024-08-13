CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Designed to deceive – reviewing the Post Office scandal inquiry
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we review the marathon latest phase of the Post Office scandal inquiry, as ministers, civil servants, executives and lawyers were shamed. We look at IOWN – a candidate for the next generation of networking technology. And we examine best practice in software asset management. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Post Office scandal: Phases 5 and 6 had islands of conscientiousness in great depths of neglect
Computer Weekly rounds up the latest phase of the Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry after a marathon 16 weeks of questions
IOWN: Shining light on the future of communications
With rising demand for data and energy consumption due to the vast compute power required by applications such as AI and large language models, something needs to change in networks – this could be IOWN