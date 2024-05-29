Nokia and Global Fiber Peru aim to close digital divide in Amazon rainforest

The South American area known as the three-border region – where Peru, Colombia and Brazil share borders – is one of the most remote and least connected in the world, but aiming to reduce this considerable digital divide, tech provider Nokia is working with operator Global Fiber Peru to deploy a subaquatic and future-proof optical, IP and fibre broadband network.

Buried in the Amazon River, the subaquatic network will aim to interconnect 500,000 users across 400 communities in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, helping to offer the multi-gigabit broadband access that is considered critical in today’s digital economy. The region has a diversified economy that includes oil production, agriculture (rice, corn and cassava), timber extraction, fishing, tourism and border trade.

Founded in 2015 as a subsidiary of Satelital Group, Global Fiber Peru operates a fibre optic network with coverage throughout Peru, and with special focus in the 180 provincial capitals. The deal with Nokia also includes upgrading existing fibre networks in Lima, Cusco and Huancayo.

The Nokia subaquatic optical backbone connects the localities of Iquitos and Santa Rosa de Yaraví (Peru), Leticia (Colombia) and Tabatinga (Brazil), allowing Global Fiber Peru to offer the first fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband access service in the region, as well as multi-gigabit services for enterprise users.

Nokia has deployed a complete solution that includes its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), 7750 service routers, 7250 interconnect routers, 7210 services access systems (SAS), network service platform (NSP), FX 8 and FX 16 optical line terminals (OLT), fibre optical network terminals (ONTs) and Nokia Beacon 1 devices that help ensure a premium Wi-Fi experience in customer premises.

Commenting on the deployment, Grupo Satelital CEO Rocío Castilla said: “For the impact it has on social, economic and educational development, providing thousands of people with access to high-quality internet, this project is of utmost relevance for our company.

“Thanks to our R&D team, we completed the initial phase of the project two years ago, having connected the district of Yurimaguas to the municipality of Iquitos through the Amazon River. From Iquitos, with Nokia, we completed the second phase of that subaquatic network. Nokia’s leadership, expertise and hold of innovative solutions are key components driving the success of our project.”

The CEO of Global Fiber, Obed Dionisio, expressed excitement and pride at being the first company to have successfully deployed an optical fibre network in the depths of the Amazon River, connecting three countries.

“This achievement bridges a significant digital gap in remote areas previously inaccessible by traditional means. Through our partnership with Nokia, a leading telecommunications company, we’ve enabled these isolated communities to access high-speed internet, bringing them on par with urban areas in terms of connectivity,” said Dionisio.

The deployment was also made in collaboration with FYCO, a local partner specialising in fibre telecom networks in Latin America. With Nokia, FYCO is providing training, professional services and maintenance services.

Explaining his firm’s part in the project, FYCO co-CEO Edwar Juárez said: “We have made a bold and strategic decision to invest in and support Satelital Group in this major initiative, utilising Nokia’s technology and innovation to bring connectivity to a region where the dense jungle has long isolated numerous communities.

“We are proud to contribute to the development and quality of life of the people living there. We will continue to invest in high-impact projects across Latin America, guiding us towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.”