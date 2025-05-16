ITS claims UK first for 50G-PON business trial

ITS is claiming to have become the first UK provider to successfully trial the delivery of dedicated internet access services over 50G passive optical network (PON) in both lab conditions and a live business customer environment.

The dedicated B2B wholesale access full-fibre network provider has an XGS-PON-enabled network that is said to pass around 25% of the UK, with the rest of the country reached through the infrastructures of operator partners which include BT Wholesale, Sky, PXC and Virgin Media Business.

ITS believes the market demand for business-grade symmetrical 10Gbps services is already well established in its base. It adds that 50G-PON now offers a more sustainable and efficient way to deploy high-capacity services using existing fibre infrastructure.

ITS believes key use cases for 50G-PON include 5G deployment; large multi-occupancy units and mixed-use developments; 10Gb+ business services; and environmental sustainability. For example, with the increasing need for dense 5G coverage, ITS says 50G-PON can deliver the high-throughput fibre connectivity required to support small cell deployment, especially in mobile not-spot areas where localised fibre access can close the gap.

In addition, as vertical high streets and large-scale residential or mixed-use buildings become more common, 50G-PON is seen as being able to support the need for always-on, high-speed access such as future-proofing digital cities with capacity for localised, high-bandwidth demand.

50G-PON coexists with XGS-PON and GPON on the same network, significantly boosting bandwidth without additional civil works and enabling UK fibre infrastructure to evolve without repeated, disruptive build cycles. To ITS, this means business customers requiring 10Gbps symmetrical and above can now be served more cost-effectively, with less fibre strain and faster deployment.

In the trial, ITS’s network and operations teams worked closely with product and commercial colleagues and strategic partners to understand how 50G-PON can address emerging needs across the market. Initial results are said to have highlighted 50G-PON’s potential to significantly increase fibre performance while reducing cost and environmental impact compared with traditional point-to-point builds.

During the trial, the ITS team observed 50G-PON speeds of 41.8 Gbps downstream and 19.2 Gbps upstream. This was while using combi-optics to deliver GPON and XGS-PON services, allowing ITS to deliver 50G-PON leased line services over existing networks without disruption to service.

Assessing the trail’s results and what it could mean for the company going forward, ITS chief technology officer Mike Goodwin said that while the industry roadmap points to 2026 or 2027 for commercial roll-out, business customers were now ready for 50G-PON.

“It is one of ITS’s strategic objectives to stay at the forefront of pioneering technology such as this,” he said. “We know from the recent ISPA conference, the conversation was about who survives and thrives. It comes down to great products, great service, and great value 50G-PON ticks all those boxes – and more.

“Access networks are no longer built the way they used to be,” said Goodwin. “Whether it is local authorities planning infrastructure, developers designing for digital or mobile operators needing backhaul for 5G: the network must scale with demand. Third-generation PON like this is how we deliver that.”

Going forward, ITS is building a bank of scalable, real-world use cases to support the roll-out of 50G-PON and shape how next-gen networks are adopted by enterprise, public sector, infrastructure partners and smart city developers. A trial with Nelson-based Limitless Digital Group is the first of several planned tests across the UK.