Brightspeed, Calix conclude ‘innovative, seamless’ 50G-PON test

US fibre broadband builder Brightspeed and end-to-end broadband services delivery platform provider Calix have revealed a technical trial they claim paves the way for “future-proof” broadband that can power the next decade of digital innovation, from immersive gaming and augmented or virtual reality (AR/VR) to enterprise-scale connectivity.

At the heart of the project is 50G-passive optical network (PON) technology, which Brightspeed says is capable of delivering “lightning-fast” speeds and ultra-low latency alongside XGS-PON and GPON on the same fibre network.

Specifically, the fibre providers says that while XGS-PON will continue to meet the needs of most homes and small businesses, rising demands for streaming, teleconferencing and digital collaboration are quickly redefining what’s needed from broadband. The next era of fibre innovation, it insists, will be through 50G-PON.

The company points out that next-gen 50G-PON introduces dual rate capability, allowing for both asymmetric 50G/25G and symmetric 50G/50G capabilities to coexist on Brightspeed’s existing XGS-PON and GPON optical distribution network (ODN).

The trial, conducted at the BTAC, Brightspeed’s innovation lab, used the Calix Broadband Platform – including Calix Cloud – to integrate 50G-PON into Brightspeed’s current optical distribution network architecture. The result was claimed to be a “seamless” delivery of multiple technologies over a single, unified network infrastructure.

The companies concluded that the test confirmed Brightspeed’s readiness to support converged services – such as private networks, mobile backhaul and fixed wireless – all on one high-performance platform.

“This is exactly the type of cutting-edge innovation we envisioned would come from the Brightspeed Technology Advancement Center when we launched it in 2023,” said Brightspeed chief network officer Brian Bond. “By planning today for 50G-PON, we’re building a foundation for tomorrow’s connectivity, whether that means 8K streaming, next-gen telehealth, or the future of remote work and entertainment.”

Calix believes broadband service providers (BSPs) are at a crosspoint in PON technology evolution, choosing between 25G-PON and 50G-PON. It says network engineers want to ensure today’s investment will carry their network seamlessly into the future with minimal effort.

Investors, company leadership and board directors want an optimal return on investment (ROI) for new technology – plus peace of mind that it’s low-risk and can meet future business objectives for growing revenue and reducing operational expenses.

For its part, the company says that given its advanced characteristics, 50G-PON is poised to significantly boost revenue, usher in transformative experiences and streamline operational expenses.

Calix also regards the emergence of 50G-PON technology as offering higher bandwidth and better cost efficiency, with the effective 42 Gbps capacity of 50G-PON providing significantly more flexibility to meet the needs of use cases over the next decade than the 21 Gbps payload capacity of 25G-PON multi-source agreement technology.

In addition, it believes that next-generation experiences and network convergence will require capacity, which makes 50G-PON the only future-proof option for network engineers.

“As competitive pressure intensifies, providers like Brightspeed need a strong foundation to quickly bring elevated experiences to market,” said Calix chief product officer Shane Eleniak. “Investing in the Calix Broadband Platform allows Brightspeed to integrate 50G-PON-enabled services and boost operational efficiency using their existing hardware, software and fibre investments without massive tech overhauls.

“This helps them scale now and into the future with transformative services, and converged business and residential networks, driving impressive growth. The result is an increased ability to simplify their business, innovate for their subscribers, and grow value for themselves and the communities they serve.”