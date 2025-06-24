FWA flies with global 5G subs set to near three billion by end of 2025

5G communications is now firmly accelerating into maturity across the world, with commercial offers evolving into sophisticated bundles, and reaching an inflection point where 5G and the ecosystem are set to unleash a wave of innovation, according to the 2025 Ericsson mobility report.

As with previous editions of the report, the analysis was based on mobile network traffic measurements in around 100 live networks covering all major regions of the world to form a representative base for calculating worldwide total traffic. Mobile network data traffic also included traffic generated by fixed wireless access (FWA) services.

The topline finding of the report was that while 5G networks handled 35% of global mobile traffic by the end of 2024, they are forecast to handle 80% by the end of 2030, with 5G subscriptions to total more than 2.9 billion globally by the end of 2025, about a third of all mobile subscriptions. The 5G subscription forecast for the end of 2030 is, as per the last forecast, 6.3 billion.

Mobile network data traffic was found to have increased by 19% from the first quarter of 2024 to the corresponding period in 2025. Despite finding a declining growth rate, the survey also showed that net added traffic will continue to increase year-on-year, with the report forecasting that mobile data traffic will more than double through the forecast period through the end of 2030.

Drilling deeper into how 5G was accessed, the study showed that in Europe, by the end of 2024, coverage from mid-band 5G exceeded half of the region’s population.

While the figure puts the region in line with the global average, Ericsson noted that it lags far behind frontrunner countries such as North America, where 5G mid-band deployment has topped 90% population coverage, and India, where 5G mid-band population coverage reached 95% by the end of 2024.

The study also showed the ability of 5G Standalone (5G SA) and 5G Advanced to create monetisation opportunities for communications service providers (CSPs) globally, based on value delivery rather than data volume. Indeed, it was found that CSPs are looking to introduce new commercial opportunities by offering differentiated connectivity services to consumers, enterprises and public authorities. Use cases cited in the report include broadcast and video production, point of sale systems, events and arenas, gaming, FWA, virtual private networks, and enterprise productivity.

FWA was another key area of interest for CSPs, with the ability to offer speed-based tariff plans – enhanced by 5G capabilities – proving particularly attractive. About 80% of the global CSPs sampled in the report currently offer FWA services, and the most rapid area of growth continues to be among CSPs offering 5G-enabled speed-based tariff plans.

Providers are now able to offer a range of subscriber 5G FWA with different downlink and uplink data options – similar to cable or fibre.

The report found that just more than half (51%) of all service providers globally who offer fixed wireless access now do so with speed-based monetisation benefits enhanced by 5G. This was up from 40% for the same period in June 2024, a 27.5% increase.

The June 2024 number had itself grown 50% on the June 2023 equivalent. Going forward, the report projects that FWQ will account for more than 35% of new fixed broadband connections, with an expected increase to 350 million by the end of 2030.

“Recent advancements in 5G standalone networks, coupled with the progress in 5G-enabled devices, have led to an ecosystem poised to unlock transformative opportunities for connected creativity,” said Erik Ekudden, senior vice-president and chief technology officer at Ericsson.

“Service providers have recognised this potential of 5G and are beginning to monetise it through innovative service offerings that extend beyond merely selling data plans,” he said. “To fully realise the potential of 5G, it is essential to continue deploying 5G SA and to further build out mid-band sites. 5G SA capabilities serve as a catalyst for driving new business growth opportunities.”