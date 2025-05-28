Jersey Telecom goes live with 5G Standalone network

The next-generation roll-out programme by Jersey Telecom (JT) to install a 5G Standalone (SA) network has entered its final phase.

JT is said to be the first provider to complete a full-fibre network across a jurisdiction in the British Isles, and is currently rolling out the Channel Islands’ first 5G network, with completion expected by the end of 2025, claiming to be “well ahead” of other regional operators. While telecoms is its core business, JT also plays a role in global digital security, with its mobile intelligence services supporting real-time fraud prevention and identity verification for banks and enterprises.

The first sites of the Ericsson-powered multimillion-pound infrastructure have now gone live, marking a significant first for the Channel Islands.

Ericsson also noted that the roll-out marks the beginning of a new era for Jersey on a broader business perspective, enabling the island to become a true incubator for innovation across many sectors. This comes just two years on from JT partnering with Ericsson to upgrade its network with end-to-end 5G services.

The 5G SA network is designed to provide JT’s Channel Islands customers with world-leading connectivity, continuously enhancing reliability, latency and security. The telco’s focus has been on building an infrastructure that can adapt to future technologies, and meet both anticipated and unforeseen data demands.

This process of rolling out the new network will take place over several months, with areas going live in a phased approach. The full 5G SA experience will only be available once all phases are completed, which is expected by the end of 2025.

After months of trials, JT’s engineers worked in sync with Ericsson’s Global Network Operations Centre to successfully migrate the old network on sites in Area One in St Ouen and transition to the newly built network. Predictions based on early testing were said to have shown significant signal strength and coverage improvements, culminating in “further significant” increases in average download speed compared with the previous connectivity.

The deployment will see JT joining 60 leading operators globally with the launch of 5G SA.

“Networks are never complete; the work never stops because technology is always improving, so our focus will always be on enabling the technology of tomorrow, for our customers today,” said JT Group CEO Daragh McDermott.

“We are constantly looking ahead while addressing current needs, providing the best possible connectivity, and working with partner organisations and businesses to help them get the most out of the network,” he said. “It’s about taking the right risks and making prudent investments so everyone can thrive and innovate, advancing the digital economy across the Channel Islands.’’

Lyndon Farnham, chief minister of Jersey, added: “We welcome the roll-out across the island of the new 5G network and the potential for enhanced service, security, resilience and innovation it brings. I was able to visit JT’s Network Operation Centre for the official launch, and look forward to hearing more about the performance of the new network and the impact on customers in Jersey.”

In addition to its home island, JT has already invested in core network equipment in neighbouring island Guernsey as part of the 5G SA initiative, and stands ready to switch the radio network to match Jersey’s capabilities once the Guernsey Regulator establishes a spectrum licensing framework for the deployment of 5G and future technologies.