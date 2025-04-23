Vodafone, A1, Ericsson unveil first 5G Standalone international roaming

In what is said to mark a major step in the ability to offer commercial benefits from advanced mobile communications roaming, Vodafone Germany and A1 Bulgaria, working with comms tech provider Ericsson, have established what they say is the world’s first 5G Standalone (SA) international roaming connection between two operator groups.

The connection aims to enhance the responsiveness and reliability of roaming services for customers, particularly businesses with operations in multiple markets. Putting the announcement into perspective, the companies said that with over 60 live 5G SA networks worldwide, users will expect the same seamless connectivity either at home or when travelling.

According to the latest edition of the Ericsson mobility report, by 2030, nearly 60% (3.6 billion) of 5G subscriptions worldwide will be 5G SA-enabled, and – importantly – European consumers are willing to pay up to 15% more to enhance their connectivity and app experiences at large events, such as concerts or sports events.

Vodafone and A1 regard their demonstration as an important step forward in being able to offer commercial 5G SA roaming, supporting high-quality voice calls and picture messaging, video streaming and fast data services. They add that 5G SA roaming also opens the door to new applications like dedicated network slices to control industrial robots and autonomous vehicles at factories and warehouses, as well as simultaneously connecting many AR/VR headsets for use at major events, whether in-country or across multiple markets.

In the test, the engineering teams at Vodafone, A1 Group and Ericsson worked collaboratively to support the data connectivity of a mobile subscriber from A1 Bulgaria, roaming on Vodafone Germany’s 5G SA network using a standard device, and supported by generally available core network software based on the latest mobile industry standards defined by 3GPP/GSMA, which enables automatic setup and centralised control of connections between operators, removing the need to manage multiple routes individually. It also facilitates roaming agreements and accelerates the time to market.

The connection was made possible through the implementation of 5G SA roaming architecture utilising Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, multi-level and multi-supplier Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) platforms of Vodafone Group and A1 Group.

Ericsson SEPP, part of the Cloud Signalling portfolio, provided by Ericsson and deployed at Vodafone Germany, also provides advanced integrated security features, protecting the network and subscribers’ data privacy when travelling cross-border in accordance with GSMA recommendations.

The engineering team also demonstrated that enhanced voice roaming was possible, a feature, together with immersive surround sound, that Ericsson expects to be supported by smartphones in the future.

Commenting on the project and what it could mean for users, Vodafone Group chief network officer Alberto Ripepi said: “Vodafone Germany was the first operator to launch a commercial 5G SA network in Europe. Now, we are taking our expertise overseas with the world’s first 5G SA roaming demonstration. Ultimately, 5G SA roaming will enhance the customer experience at international events like football championships and provide the same consistent fast connectivity at a company’s warehouses and factories across many markets.”

Todor Tashev, competence delivery centre senior director at A1 Bulgaria, added: “The world-first international 5G SA roaming connection between two operator groups is a key technological milestone, and we are proud to partner with Vodafone and Ericsson to achieve this.

“A1 is investing resources and expertise in delivering the best experience to our customers across all A1 Group countries, and the completion of this initial connection is an important step toward providing European citizens and tourists’ high-quality connectivity on the go,” he said. “We are looking forward to working with our joint teams to bring this capability to subscribers in a live network environment.”

Monica Zethzon, head of solution area core networks at Ericsson, said: “As more 5G SA networks go live, users globally will expect the superior service and high standard of security they receive on their home network to be offered seamlessly when travelling. Roaming for 5G standalone is an essential part of the future of telecoms in a world where service quality expectations are high, and we are looking forward to working with collaborators like Vodafone and A1 Group to make it happen.”