Rakuten selects Cisco, Nokia, F5 as partners for 5G SA network

Rakuten Mobile has selected Cisco, Nokia and F5 to support its 5G SA network in Japan offering cloud-native, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven systems to simplify operations, reduce costs and deliver better customer experiences.

The move comes in response to the global acceleration of 5G standalone (SA) and cloud-native in a bid to drive business transformation, cut costs and pursue modernisation while AI demand is exploding across industries.

Since its launch of full-scale commercial mobile carrier services in 2019, Rakuten Mobile has sought to transform the global telecommunications landscape with “affordable, high-quality mobile services” powered through cloud-native technology and Open RAN standards. The company said that the new strategic partnerships will enhance network capabilities, simplify operations through AI-driven systems and drive innovation for consumers and enterprises.

Explaining the rationale for its move, the company said that as demand for faster, more reliable and secure mobile connectivity grows, it had committed to providing “unparalleled” services through “state-of-the-art” connectivity services. To maintain its competitive edge and deliver modern digital experiences, Rakuten Mobile said it had sought out best-in-class partners to deliver “seamless” 5G core network services for its mobile subscribers in Japan.

“Rakuten Mobile disrupted the industry in 2019 with the world’s first end-to-end cloud-native, virtualised mobile network built on Open RAN,” said Rakuten Mobile co-CEO and CTO Sharad Sriwastawa. “Today, we’re accelerating our evolution towards fully autonomous network operations.

“Through the power of 5G, AI and strategic partnerships with leading innovators like Cisco, Nokia and F5, we are empowering customers in Japan with state-of-the-art, secure and sustainable mobile connectivity. We are setting a new global benchmark for intelligent, cloud-native mobile networks, meeting the dynamic needs of both consumers and enterprises and solidifying our position as a leading global innovator.”

The strategic technology partnerships with Cisco, Nokia and F5 have the basic aim of enabling the delivery of a superior mobile experience to its customers, characterised by improved network performance and reliability, enhanced security and scalability, faster speeds, expanded coverage and innovative 5G services.

As part of the partnership, Rakuten Mobile will deploy Cisco’s mobile Packet Core Portfolio as the foundation for the next phase of its network services evolution in Japan. The Cisco mobile Packet Core is intended to enable Rakuten Mobile to deploy 5G services, streamline its operations with its AI-driven systems, improve network performance and offer new innovative services.

Looking to strengthen Rakuten Mobile’s network’s reliability and security, Nokia will provide cloud-native network functions (CNFs) for its 5G SA network, including authentication, user data management, signalling, analytics and IMS voice. These will be deployed on Rakuten Symphony’s Cloud-Native Platform (CNP) and Cloud-Native Storage (CNS).

Lifecycle operations will automated through Nokia’s cloud operations management tools, designed for distributed, multi-tenant, multi-supplier cloud infrastructures to optimise and manage platform resource usage.

F5 will look to enhance the security and scalability of Rakuten Mobile’s 5G SA core network. The collaboration is said to represent an industry-first showcase of F5’s BIG-IP Next Cloud Native-Network Functions for its Gi/N6 LAN services integrated into the Cisco mobile Packet Core portfolio.

In addition to the partnerships, Rakuten Mobile has announced a 5G network expansion, doubling 5G coverage in Kyushu/Okinawa, Shikoku and Chugoku regions, while enhancing indoor and stadium connectivity.

Rakuten Mobile has also forged a business alliance with Wolt Japan to drive AI and digital transformation in the food service industry, looking to solve challenges in restaurants across Japan.