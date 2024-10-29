Ericsson, MásOrange team on European-first 5G SA integration

Just as it deploys 5G standalone (5G SA) networks in rural areas of the country, Spanish operator MásOrange has entered into what it says is a European-first open programmable network integration project with Ericsson designed to deliver enhanced 5G services to subscribers.

Under the five-year Open RAN-ready future-network partnership agreement starting immediately, Ericsson will integrate the consolidated MásOrange network – Orange Spain’s and MASMOVIL’s existing networks – providing what are claimed to be high-performing and sustainable network solutions designed for an increasingly open architecture. This approach is claimed to be able to support greater flexibility, scalability, and innovation in network operations and service delivery.

The project will run in parallel with the deployment of Ericsson-powered 5G SA in rural areas of Spain which, when complete, is said to equip MásOrange with one of the most extensive, high-capacity and modern 5G Standalone mobile networks in Europe, enabling it to provide enhanced 5G services to subscribers throughout the country.

It will also include network optimisation and densification, adding more network nodes and sites to increase network performance, coverage and capacity. This process is sees as helping MásOrange address the growing demand for 5G services in urban and rural areas and in large venues such as stadiums.

The tech upgrade is attributed with enabling MásOrange to provide “differentiated and innovative” 5G services, ensuring a more flexible and dynamic mobile-first environment. The operator will look to enhance its network capabilities and competitiveness using Ericsson Radio System products as well as Core solutions. The latest Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios and RAN Compute solutions, compatible with Open RAN, are claimed to increase performance significantly and lower costs.

The deal will also include deployment of 5G Massive MIMO Time Division Duplex (TDD) technology using multiple antenna elements to send and receive data at the same time, boosting network capacity and user experience for MásOrange 5G customers. This technology is intended to enhance 5G capabilities by allowing for greater data transmission through multiple spatial channels.

“This collaboration with Ericsson represents a decisive moment not only for MásOrange, but also for European telecommunications industry as a whole and for the Spanish market, as we lead the development of Open RAN and we lay the foundation for an open and programmable mobile infrastructure that will drive technological advances and sustainable growth,” said MásOrange chief executive officer Meinrad Spenger.

Ericsson senior vice-president and head of market area Europe and Latin America, Jenny Lindqvist, added: “With this agreement, we look at the future where high performance and differentiated networks will be key to digitalising enterprises and society.

“Our vision for the industry is based on open and programmable networks with capabilities that are exposed through network APIs and leveraged by an ecosystem of developers, driving rapid innovation and growth. We are very proud of being trusted by MásOrange to initiate this strategic execution in Europe for the development of the 5G innovation cycle.”