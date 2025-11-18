Ericsson teams with Orange on ‘adaptable, eco-conscious’ networks

With 5G traffic accelerating and new use cases emerging, network providers are having to manage intensive network usage with the minimum environmental impact. To address this issue, Orange France is partnering with Ericsson to experiment “innovative” approaches and strategies in the area.

Specifically, Ericsson said that it will be spearheading a series of “pioneering” trials under the partnership to push the boundaries of 5G network capabilities. It added that, with Orange France, it is conducting a focused programme of experimental trials, based on radio access network (RAN) solutions and innovation platforms, to prepare for future RAN evolutions.

Using its technology portfolio, Ericsson said that it would aim to enhance spectral efficiency, accelerate network automation and promote sustainability across mobile networks, while Orange France evaluated these technologies under live network conditions in France to prepare its future RAN roadmap and bring greater network automation to customers in its home territory.

As part of these trials, Orange is piloting Ericsson’s FDD massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios, aiming to optimise the use of existing spectral assets in zones with high-traffic demand. Multiple deployment configurations are being tested in France to precisely adapt to various traffic profiles and maximise spectral efficiency, capacity and user experience. Complementing these hardware developments, and as part of its broader net-zero strategy, Orange is exploring with Ericsson advanced software solutions and 5G functionalities that the firms believe can further enhance energy efficiency across its mobile networks.

Orange and Ericsson were adamant that these advanced capabilities, powered by service-aware, intent-driven automation and AI, represent a major leap forward in intelligent energy management. By dynamically adapting network resources to real-time traffic demands, the new software innovations reduce energy consumption without compromising performance level or user experience.

As part of a plan to pursue open, cloud-native networks, Orange and Ericsson have launched a two-year trial to explore Cloud RAN and Open RAN architecture. By virtualising RAN functions, the firms said that cloud RAN solutions enable flexible, software-centric networks that reduce time-to-market and support innovation.

They stressed that a “notable” milestone has been reached with the recent completion of Orange’s first successful call over Ericsson’s Cloud RAN platform in Paris, marking a key step forward in RAN evolution.

Orange France’s participation also offers the potential of insights into live performance and integration challenges, which are essential for the development of next-generation networks. Building on this momentum and to further drive network automation, Orange is also field-trailing the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) with AI-powered Ericsson rApps (RAN automation applications).

The EIAP is Ericsson’s network management and automation platform for open, multi-supplier and multi-technology networks which incorporates key elements of the Open RAN Service Management and Orchestration framework. Through the platform, and the linked EIAP ecosystem with its range of assets, services and infrastructure, Orange will endeavour to accelerate the adoption of programmable, efficient networks for advanced performance optimisation.

Through collaborative initiatives, Ericsson said it would continue to support Orange to drive 5G advancements while laying out the blueprint for the networks of the future, developing France’s and Europe’s leadership in enhanced connectivity.

“Collaborating with Orange on these pioneering trials demonstrates our shared ambition to shaping the networks of the future,” said Ericsson France CEO Christian Leon. “By uniting Ericsson’s innovation capabilities with Orange’s ambition, we are raising the bar for performance, sustainability and openness in mobile networks.”

Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon, CTO of networks at Orange France, added: “Our strategic partnership with Ericsson is accelerating our journey towards enhanced networks for our customers. By leveraging breakthrough spectrum, sustainable technologies and cloud-native solutions, Orange is working to advance its autonomous networks journey and deliver the best 5G experience.”