Vodafone goes for Dell in major Open RAN network modernisation

As part of its plan to drive innovation, optimise network performance and deliver “exceptional” customer experiences, operator Vodafone has chosen Dell Technologies as a strategic infrastructure provider for its five-year Open RAN deployment programme across Europe.

The operator has been expanding its Open RAN footprint across Europe to improve connectivity for customers and create w“one of the largest” radio networks of its kind. Vodafone has been ramping up its activities in the field of Open RAN since 2020.

In April 2021, it opened an Open RAN test and integration lab at its Newbury technology campus in the UK. In summer 2021, it announced that it was working with end-to-end cloud-native communications network software firm Mavenir on a small cell solution based on Open RAN technology to provide indoor connectivity for business customers.

The operator is aiming to have 30% of its European masts based on Open RAN technology by 2030 and is already deploying the technology commercially. This includes 2,500 Open RAN sites in the UK, the first large-scale deployment in Europe, as well as in Romania.

The new initiative is regarded as critical for delivering advanced 5G capabilities, improving network efficiency and fostering innovation. Using its solutions, Dell said Vodafone can build a highly automated, zero-touch network fabric based on a foundation that will help the operator upgrade its roll-out, reduce operational complexity, and build more sustainable and upgradeable networks for the future.

As part of the programme, Dell will provide its PowerEdge XR8000 series servers, including the PowerEdge XR8620t and the latest generation PowerEdge XR8720t, powered by Intel Xeon 6 SoC. These servers are said to be engineered to support high-performance requirements with industry-leading consolidation and high fronthaul port density. Dell said this allows for a more efficient and powerful network infrastructure with a lower total cost of ownership targeting one single server per site.

In addition, Vodafone intends to use Dell Telecom Infrastructure Automation Suite (DTIAS) to provide the Infrastructure Management Service (IMS) within Vodafone’s Open RAN architecture. DTIAS is key to automating infrastructure lifecycle management at scale optimising performance, simplifying operations and speeding up the deployment of cloud-native, programmable networks.

Commenting on the use of its technology, Dell Technologies senior vice-president Dennis Hoffman said: “Our collaboration with Vodafone reflects our long-standing commitment to advancing open networks and supporting the telecom industry in achieving its most ambitious goals.

“With purpose-built infrastructure, automation and AI-driven solutions, we’re helping to build intelligent, resilient networks that unlock new opportunities across Europe, from improving network performance to creating new revenue streams. Together, we’re shaping the future of connectivity and driving progress for customers and communities worldwide.”

Francisco Martin, director of mobile access engineering at Vodafone, added: “We are focused on delivering the best experience for our customers by investing in new technologies and architectures, including 5G Advanced, Open RAN, direct-to-device satellite and RAN automation on our journey towards building robust and autonomous networks.

“Working with Dell reinforces this commitment, strengthening our Open RAN Network with Dell solutions, and providing a foundation for exceptional customer services and innovation.”