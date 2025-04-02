StarHub trials first 5G cloud RAN network in Southeast Asia

StarHub has successfully tested Southeast Asia’s first 5G cloud radio access network (RAN), enabling it to deliver new services to its enterprise customers and pave the way for the deployment of advanced 5G and 6G capabilities.

Conducted together with Nokia and Dell Technologies, the cloud RAN trial is in line with StarHub’s Cloud Infinity programme that aims to help its customers accelerate their digital transformation journey.

The adoption of cloud RAN is key for the future evolution of mobile networks. It will set the foundation for running and managing artificial intelligence (AI) workloads while enabling operators such as StarHub to scale network resources more efficiently.

With cloud RAN, StarHub can support use cases such as time-of-day services, ultra-low-latency applications and services with dynamic throughput requirements. It will also allow StarHub to support new service requests for the enterprise customers and create new revenue streams.

Nokia’s commercial 5G cloud RAN solution integrates with all cloud and server infrastructures. As part of the trial, it was used to place a carrier-grade call, demonstrating feature consistency with the existing purpose-built RAN. The hardware for the trial was supplied by Dell in the form of PowerEdge XR8620 servers while Nokia’s MantaRay NM network management system took care of the interworking between the cloud RAN and purpose-built RAN.

StarHub also used Red Hat OpenShift, a hybrid cloud platform powered by Kubernetes, to support cloud-native RAN functions across the network.

Ayush Sharma, chief technology officer at StarHub, said cloud RAN will enhance the telco’s network performance, efficiency and resilience, while futureproofing it for emerging technologies. “It also marks a key step in our Cloud Infinity journey, strengthening our ability to deliver cloud-native services and drive the future of connectivity,” he added.

Speaking to Computer Weekly earlier this year, Sharma said Cloud Infinity was designed to deliver an “infinite number of digital platforms and services” for StarHub and its customers.

“Two years ago, we decided we couldn’t continue to operate in this hyper-commoditised market in the way you build traditional telco stacks,” he said. “We wanted to transform into a hybrid multicloud company, harnessing the power of the internet, which telcos had a good handle on, and the cloud for innovation. Cloud Infinity was the result, enabling us to leverage our telco assets in a cloud and AI-native way.”

The platform’s multi-tenancy design has since opened new business opportunities, with trials underway with major customers across different industries in Singapore.

“We’re seeing huge benefits for our enterprise customers,” said Sharma, citing an example of a major bank leveraging Cloud Infinity for low-latency connectivity, cyber security and enhanced observability. “This offloads complexity and extraneous costs, allowing them to focus on their core business.”

Cloud Infinity will also address the growing demand for sovereign cloud services in Southeast Asia. With enhanced security features, including advanced encryption and quantum-safe technologies, Sharma said StarHub will be able to serve government entities and regulated industries.

In expanding its reach in the region, the telco is looking to leverage its terrestrial, subsea and satellite connectivity assets. This will open doors to new revenue models and position the company as a regional hybrid cloud provider, Sharma said.