StarHub, Nokia partner on network APIs to drive 5G, 4G application development

In the latest expansion of the application programming interface (API) ecosystem that’s building with global communications operators, systems integrators, software developers and hyperscalers, Nokia has signed an agreement with Singapore telco StarHub to give developers a pathway for creating new applications through network APIs to drive 5G and 4G application development in enterprise verticals.

With over two million subscribers, StarHub is one of Singapore’s largest operators, and delivers communications, entertainment and digital services. With fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, it brings to enterprises mobile and fixed services, a suite of premium content and a range of communication offerings. In addition, it develops and delivers to corporate and government clients services incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, data analytics, internet of things and robotics.

Moreover, as part of its mission to create revenue opportunities for its customers and monetise its network assets, StarHub is partnering with Nokia on network APIs to help developers create 5G and 4G applications such as device status and quality of service on demand for banking, finance, ports and other enterprise verticals. Using Nokia’s Network as Code platform, StarHub will give developers access to its network capabilities and create software applications that work across its 5G and 4G networks.

“We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Nokia to deliver a simplified and improved developer experience,” said Ayush Sharma, chief technology officer at StarHub. “Giving developers access to a wider selection of attractive network APIs is critical to unlocking the full value of 5G and 4G networks in Singapore and the wider region.”

Shkumbin Hamiti, head of network monetisation platform for cloud and network services at Nokia, said: “Nokia’s approach to network APIs reflects a strategic focus of driving new business models and unlocking the potential that 5G and 4G networks can deliver from the perspective of innovation, sustainability, collaboration and productivity. With this relationship, StarHub will have more choice and flexibility to create new value for its customers.”

The comms tech firm’s overall API strategy is to tap network capabilities and monetise network assets through the creation of new use cases for consumer, enterprise and industrial customers.

Nokia’s Network as Code with developer portal platform is set up to provide developers standardised access to network functions through APIs without having to navigate the underlying network technologies allowing them to create APIs for tapping into 5G network capabilities such as quality of service on demand, device location precision and network slicing, as well as 4G capabilities.

It brings global networks, along with systems integrators and software developers, into a unified ecosystem, using technical standards produced through industry initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway and the Linux Foundation Camara, with which StarHub has been actively supporting industry efforts to define new technical standards for APIs to create new use cases for their customers.

The Network as Code ecosystem comprises more than 45 partners around the world, including BT, Orange, Telefonica and Telecom Argentina. Nokia also partners with hyperscalers such as Google Cloud, Communications Platform as a Service providers – including Infobip – large system integrators, and vertical independent software suppliers.