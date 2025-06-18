Nokia, Telstra team for network API development

In a project targeting industry use cases for enterprises that use Open Gateway technology, leading comms operator Telstra has forged a collaboration with Nokia to give developers secure access to network application programming interfaces (APIs) to help build smarter applications and integrate them into advanced use cases for enterprises and industries.

The main focus of the Nokia and Telstra collaboration will be on real-world use cases across industries, such as managing network traffic during large events, improving network observability and prioritising critical services.

The partnership will also support Telstra’s network as a product vision of a software-defined, programmable network and explore fixed network use cases, having the developer platform consume APIs from Nokia’s service orchestration software, already deployed in Telstra.

Under the partnership, Telstra’s Muru-D Labs will provide access to a select mix of live and simulated network APIs on Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal, to make it easier for developers to build, test and deploy applications that securely tap into Telstra’s network capabilities.

Muru-D is a development hub for incubating ideas, products and technologies, and is said to have already played a pivotal role in accelerating a portfolio of around 80 startup investments. The hub is currently exploring emerging technologies and prototype services, drawing on expertise in 5G, the internet of things, connectivity, edge computing and applied artificial intelligence (AI).

Through partnerships with industry, experts and universities, Muru-D Labs looks to co-develop real-world solutions to real-world problems. In addition to supporting Telstra’s innovation projects, Muru-D also backs founders driving social and technological impact across AI, virtual and augmented reality, drones, satellites, and robotics. Its process includes prototyping, proof-of-concepts, customer trials, human-centred design workshops and hackathons.

The Nokia and Telstra collaboration will also feature a hackathon later in 2025 for developers to test new ideas and gain hands-on access to live network APIs, looking to open the door for future monetisation opportunities.

Kim Krogh Andersen, group executive of product and technology at Telstra, said the collaboration reflects the company’s recent Connected Future 30 strategy, delivering “increasingly sophisticated and flexible” connectivity capabilities to meet evolving customer needs.

“We’re radically innovating at the core of our business and pushing the boundaries of our network leadership, so that our customers can get the connectivity they need in a changing environment,” he said. “This new collaboration with Nokia is another way we are testing and learning how the power of the network can unlock new value in the tech ecosystem.

“By giving access to advanced capabilities through our network APIs, we’re enabling developers to create smarter, more responsive applications for enterprises. This is about working with our partner ecosystem to demonstrate how developers can securely interact with Telstra’s network and innovate at scale.”

Shkumbin Hamiti, vice-president of network monetisation platform at Nokia, said: “Our collaboration will deepen Telstra’s network integration into developer ecosystems, and provide developers with greater choice, flexibility and security in creating new applications. As more developers explore network APIs, their feedback will shape the next generation of services, and we are excited to work alongside Telstra to drive this.”