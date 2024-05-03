Nokia, Infobip team to accelerate CPaaS API development

As part of a mission to build a wider array of network-powered applications faster for consumer, enterprise and industrial customers, global cloud communications platform provider Infobip has announced a partnering agreement with Nokia designed to enable the global developer community to leverage both companies’ application programming interface (API) platforms.

Established in 2006 and led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić, Infobip offers cloud communications designed to enable businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey.

Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre offerings are engineered to allow businesses and partners to overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. Its natively built technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and things in six continents connected to over 9,700 connections, of which more than 800 are direct operator connections.

Infobip’s communications platform as a service (CPaaS) has been built to provide developers with APIs for integrating real-time omnichannel communications features such as SMS, voice, video, chat apps and network APIs into their applications.

Infobip’s customer engagement use cases include Camara-compliant Number Verify and SIM Swap APIs, which are already live. The firm is also working to bring further use cases to market, including Device Location and Quality on Demand APIs, having now signed 12 API collaboration agreements. Its CPaaS platform was recently named a finalist in the inaugural Global Mobile Awards GSMA Open Gateway Challenge for its anti-fraud intelligence collaboration.

Similarly, Nokia's Network as Code platform with developer portal offers developers APIs for tapping into 5G network capabilities such as quality of service (QoS) on demand, device location precision and network slicing, as well as 4G capabilities. It brings together global networks along with systems integrators and software developers, into a unified ecosystem; using technical standards produced through industry initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and the Linux Foundation Camara. Nokia and Infobip contribute to both initiatives.

The joint work between Infobip and Nokia will offer a simplified developer experience without the burden of navigating the complex underlying network technologies, allowing developers to integrate capabilities into their applications faster, relative to working separately with the two companies’ platforms.

The partnership will also aim to allow developers to be able to use the combined capabilities more easily, giving them complete coverage of network and CPaaS APIs in the development of new use cases and the capacity to enhance application performance.

“This agreement with Nokia further demonstrates how Infobip is helping telcos deliver new services and gain new revenue,” said Matija Ražem, vice-president of business development at Infobip.

“We will continue to build and offer additional Camara-compliant APIs worldwide, working closely with our telco partners to expose customer experience-friendly APIs to developers. It is testament to our global market-leading CPaaS position, strong developer relations and history of strategic telco collaborations. These are essential to increase the potential for a successful collaboration and faster time to revenue.”

Shkumbin Hamiti, head of network monetisation platform and cloud and network services at Nokia, added: “This partnering agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to work closely with the developer community. It is about expanding choice and scale and giving developers a one-stop shop for extracting value from Infobip’s and Nokia’s platforms. We look forward to working with Infobip and maximising our respective technologies.”

Nokia has signed collaboration agreements with 11 network operators and ecosystem partners to use the Network as Code platform with developer portal since its launch in September 2023.