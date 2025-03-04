MWC 2025: Nokia enhances marine ops with private net and advances API play

Demonstrating its continued momentum in two growing areas of mobile comms, Nokia has revealed that it is working with marine terminal and rail yard operator Carrix to introduce a private wireless solution to enhance operations at several marine terminals in the US, and partnering with Proximus Global to pool capabilities in network application programming interface (API) solutions to support developers as they create enterprise applications.

Founded in 1949, Carrix operates more than 250 terminal facilities and rail yards in the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America and Asia. The marine terminals industry faces complex challenges in improving connectivity and security in asset-intensive industries, and the partnership will see the deployment of the Nokia DAC solution at several leading terminals in the US, including Jacksonville, Florida; Long Beach, California; Oakland, California; and Seattle, Washington.

The DAC technology now underpins Carrix’s operations, providing what is claimed to be highly reliable wireless connectivity built for the company’s industrial marine terminal environments, while enhancing security, providing greater scalability and building a foundation for future digital innovations. Moreover, having private wireless connectivity as a digital foundation is seen as key to being able to quickly introduce new use cases and applications, driving innovation and collaboration in the port while ensuring data sovereignty and security.

“Nokia DAC has greatly improved our network security, performance and reliability, while also simplifying the maintenance and support needed to sustain technical operations effectively,” observed Hugh Gallagher, director of IT services at Carrix. “Simply put, the reliability provided by Nokia DAC has enhanced our efficiency and advanced our technology initiatives.”

Meanwhile, with Proximus Global – the global digital communications company combining BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile – Nokia said it would further develop APIs to enable developers to create new applications for enterprises, including financial services and healthcare. The collaboration aims to expose Proximus Global and Nokia APIs on each other’s marketplaces, bridging the gap between the various industry segments and the telecoms ecosystem.

Proximus Global is targeting several applications, including a real-time fraud prevention API that uses location data to detect and prevent suspicious transactions, as well as network slicing capabilities, for example in mass gathering events such as concerts.

In practice, Proximus Global network APIs will be exposed on Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal, while Nokia will benefit from Proximus Global’s presence within the telco market to make its Camara and 5G APIs available globally. Proximus Global will also seek to use Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform and its Enterprise API Hub to give developers easy access to Proximus Global’s network capabilities for creating software applications that work across its 5G and 4G networks.

The two firms said the result will be that enterprises can take advantage of expanding API capabilities rapidly in a range of areas, including network slicing on 5G private networks, as well as fraud protection and other services.

Since launching the Network as Code platform in September 2023, Nokia’s ecosystem of Network as Code platform partners has grown to 55 and includes BT, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, StarHub, Telefonica and Telecom Argentina.