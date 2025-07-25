Orange Belgium, Proximus ink memorandum of understanding to expand Wallonia gigabit access

Orange Belgium and Proximus have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that formalises a shared commitment to expand fibre deployment and improve access to gigabit networks in less densely populated areas of the Belgian region of Wallonia.

The firms believe that gigabit networks strengthen the Belgian economy and allow citizens to keep up with ever-evolving digitisation, and as all of Europe was investing heavily in gigabit network technology, they said it was vital that both citizens and businesses located far from large urban centres should also be able to benefit from the development.

Orange Belgium and Proximus saw the MoU as an expression of their joint commitment to promote an efficient, inclusive and sustainable approach to digital development in the Wallonia region.

The intended collaboration will see around 70% of homes in Wallonia covered by a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network. It is also designed to benefit nearly 1.4 million homes and businesses in medium- to low-population-density areas. In medium-density areas, Proximus, through its joint venture, Unifiber, co-owned with Eurofiber, will continue to roll out FTTH to 600,000 homes and businesses, and will gradually welcome Orange Belgium customers.

In less densely populated areas, Orange Belgium and Proximus will work together to make FTTH networks accessible to some 200,000 homes and businesses. Volumes will be distributed evenly, favouring the most cost-efficient deployment methods. Proximus will gain access to Orange Belgium’s fibre network, and Orange Belgium will gain access to Proximus fibre networks. In large cities and densely populated areas, Orange Belgium and Proximus will also continue to independently roll out their respective networks.

In the most sparsely populated zones, Proximus will start offering services using the hybrid fibre coax (HFC) network of Orange Belgium for approximately 600,000 homes.

While ensuring that more consumers benefit from the advantages and high speed of existing gigabit networks, the firms see their complementary approach as helping to avoid the creation of additional construction sites and reduce civil works. It also enables faster deployment, reduces disruption for residents, improves coordination of works with local authorities and ensures better cost control. These, they say, are all key advantages to accelerating Wallonia’s digital transition.

The signing of the MoU is the result of discussions over the past months following announcements by Belgian federal regulatory body BIPT and the Belgian Competition Authority in October 2023 that they were willing to consider possible collaborations between operators. The conditions for implementing the MoU will first be discussed with the BCA and the BIPT. No further details will be communicated until the cooperation agreement is formally signed, which should take place in the fourth quarter at the earliest.

“Leadership in network infrastructure is one of the main pillars of our Lead the Future strategy,” said Xavier Pichon, chief executive officer at Orange Belgium. “Our own HFC network, complemented by agreements with Wyre, already provides 1Gbps access nationwide.

“We are very pleased to have signed this pre-agreement with Proximus, which will enable more Walloon homes and businesses to access gigabit networks, and ensure a disciplined, optimised and responsible deployment of FTTH network, thereby minimising roadworks and customer disruption.”

Jan Van Acoleyen, CEO ad interim of the Proximus Group, said: “Collaboration between operators is a key enabler for speeding up and expanding digitalisation in Belgium. It's a win-win situation for citizens, businesses and operators.

“The MoU between Proximus and Orange Belgium for Wallonia is in line with the same envisaged cooperation dynamic by operators in Flanders. This approach allows us to optimise our investments, but above all to offer our customers more accessible and sustainable gigabit connectivity. We will continue the constructive negotiations between operators, always in close collaboration with the competition authorities, in order to achieve this ambition, which is beneficial for the whole country.”