STL, Nokia forge enterprise connectivity partnership

As enterprises face the need to deploy services for datacentres and hyperscalers, comms tech provider Nokia has inked a partnership with optical and digital services company STL to develop and deliver what they say will be cutting-edge enterprise connectivity offerings, driving innovation, enhancing connectivity and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era.

In essence, STL and Nokia said they will address the emerging requirements of enterprises across multiple industry verticals to focus on use cases for superior customer experiences such as multi-service premise edge connectivity intelligent premises and predictive operations.

The combined offerings – including those for optical and digital services to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, enterprise and datacentre networks – will see use in looking to strengthen enterprise networks, providing high-speed, high-availability, low-latency connections for applications such as 5G, internet of things (IoT), augmented reality, datacentre interconnect, supply chain efficiency, real-time data analytics and generative AI use cases.

The partnership also focuses on government-driven connectivity projects by looking to capitalise on Nokia’s existing business-to-business technology portfolio and STL’s system integration capabilities. STL will offer connectivity services for the core infrastructure along with managed services, while Nokia will offer next-generation networking services for IP and optical networks.

The collaboration will also aim to accelerate what the companies regard as the Industry 4.0 revolution and its transformative potential for enterprises. By leveraging these offerings, businesses can gain a competitive edge and drive transformation with disruptive technologies.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Nokia,” said Praveen Cherian, CEO of global services business at STL. “STL’s extensive experience in connectivity solutions, coupled with Nokia’s technological strength in 5G and IoT, creates a synergy that has the potential to redefine enterprise connectivity and transform industries. Together, we envision empowering enterprises to reach their full potential.”

Vinish Bawa, head of enterprise and webscale business in India at Nokia, added: “This partnership with STL is aligned with our commitment to accelerate digital transformation across industries and governments. With STL’s extensive expertise in end-to-end network services and Nokia’s experience in deploying mission-critical networks, we are well-positioned to redefine enterprise connectivity in India.”

The move comes after STL decided to invest in a new US manufacturing facility to address the market demand for 5G and FTTx, and the push for rural broadband. The Palmetto Plant, spanning over 168,000 square feet, specialises in future-ready optical services, including high-fibre-count cables with smaller diameters.

The emphasis will also extend to pioneering designs, such as high-capacity cables and ruggedised designs for rural deployments. The facility is also prioritising optical connectivity products that are simple to deploy, monitor and maintain.