Nokia supplies 1.2Tbps backbone in Pakistan and private wireless to Maersk fleet

Nokia has revealed that leading Pakistan fibre broadband provider Cybernet has chosen its optical transport solution for a long-haul optical fibre cable (OFC) network, while it has also signed a contract with Maersk to equip 450 of the global integrated logistics giant’s vessels with private wireless network solutions.

Cybernet provides connectivity solutions across Pakistan, serving enterprise, corporate and residential customers, in addition to offering carrier and transit services to international telecoms operators. To support its growing data demands and build a terabit-scale infrastructure, Cybernet is deploying Nokia’s 1830 GX platform, integrated with 1.2T ICE7 coherent optics.

Designed to deliver 1.2Tbps (terabits per second) per wavelength, the Cybernet infrastructure has been built to power a national backbone connecting over 25 cities in its initial phase and deliver more than 50Tbps of long-haul capacity.

In addition to connecting cities and communities through Cybernet’s digital highways, the backbone will also support cross-border transit services for carriers and internet service providers in Central Asia. By delivering scalable, high-capacity services at globally competitive rates, Cybernet and Nokia believe the initiative will accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation and foster regional connectivity.

The network will expand capacity along resilient, diverse routes and enable a high-speed, low-latency terrestrial backbone that spans the entire country. Furthermore, the deployment will support datacentre interconnect, enterprise and carrier networks, as well as Cybernet’s flagship StormFiber broadband service.

“By enhancing our network with cutting-edge technology, we’re able to keep pace with our customers’ rapidly evolving connectivity needs and deliver a superior end-user experience,” said Cybernet chief operating officer Maroof Ali Shahani. “Nokia is a trusted technology leader with the expertise and innovation to support our modernisation goals. The 1830 GX-based solution will form the foundation for high-capacity services connecting Pakistan – and the region – to the global digital economy.”

On the high seas of the global economy, Maersk will use Nokia private wireless solutions for real-time cargo tracking in its fleet. Explaining the significance of the deployment, Nokia noted that the evolving environment of logistics and maritime operations is uniquely complex and highly mobile, requiring resilient and flexible technology for real-time asset tracking and positioning.

By transitioning to private wireless technology, Nokia said Maersk will overcome the challenges of its current infrastructure onboard its own and chartered vessels, and gain access to increased scalability and future-proof connectivity.

The deployment also forms part of Maersk’s internet of things (IoT) connectivity platform, OneWireless, which offers numerous benefits to its customers, including real-time cargo tracking, enhanced supply chain visibility and improved operational efficiency.

The unified mobile network is designed to support numerous IoT devices and secure interoperability between private and public networks, ensuring Maersk customers’ cargo is reliably monitored at sea, port or on land. This is said to be especially important for tracking parameters such as temperature and humidity for fruit and other perishables.

The solution uses Nokia’s small cells portfolio, including Nokia Shikra remote radio heads (RRH) and baseband, along with custom-designed antennas. Each vessel has a small core connected to the radio, utilising satellite communication for backhaul. Additionally, Nokia’s intelligent network management system, MantaRay NM, located in Maersk’s operations centre, will provide a consolidated network view for monitoring and management. The deployment is underway and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

“With our next-generation connectivity platform, we will be able to offer our customers notable benefits, including real-time cargo tracking, enhanced supply chain visibility and improved operational efficiency,” remarked Kjeld Dittmann, head of vessel and cargo connectivity at Maersk. “This platform is designed to support thousands of IoT devices, ensuring optimal performance for reefer tracking and fleet IoT.”