Console Connect, Zenlayer extend API connected global ecosystem

Console Connect has announced a strategic collaboration with Zenlayer, in a move that will extend the reach of PCCW Global’s on-demand platform and automated network into high-growth emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and South America.

The PCCW Global network supports a portfolio of integrated communications services including connectivity, applications, and tailored solutions integrated and orchestrated by the Console Connect on-demand digital Software Defined Interconnection platform, one of the first global platforms to fully automate switching and routing of all communications for seamless interconnection. The platform is designed to help businesses quickly and securely connect and move their data between clouds, datacentres, office locations, apps, devices and other connected assets.

The partnership will fundamentally combine Console Connect’s carrier-grade network with Zenlayer’s expertise in edge computing and low-latency networking, creating a one-stop connectivity offering for customers, providing a platform and automated network for intelligent data movement.

Their application programming interface integration is designed to ensure that customers benefit from agile on-demand private connectivity that can be dynamically adjusted to meet the needs of their business through the fact they only pay for the bandwidth they need to maximise agility and control.

Moreover, Zenlayer customers will access an expanded network of cloud and datacentre locations in key developed markets with enhanced flexibility and choice for hybrid and multi-cloud networking, while maintaining high performance, reliability and security for their critical workloads.

Zenlayer is also one of the launch partners of the new Console Connect Marketplace, which enables its users to order and provision compute services such as bare metal and virtual machines via the Console Connect platform, featuring complementary IT and connectivity services from over 50 providers.

As well as extending a cloud ecosystem to more key locations across Africa, Europe and North America, the joint offering will allow Zenlayer’s customers to order and provision on-demand connectivity services by Console Connect, such as Layer 2 and Internet on-Demand.

Michael Glynn, senior vice-president of digital automated innovation at Console Connect, said: “Zenlayer shares our vision of facilitating flexible and fast data movement for businesses worldwide. We are delighted to extend the reach of our automated network and connected ecosystem while helping Zenlayer customers reach further across the globe using a network they can trust.

Zenlayer founder and CEO Joe Zhu said: “The collaboration with Console Connect marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to provide high-performance connectivity on a global scale. By enhancing each other’s platforms and expanding our global ecosystems, we are empowering businesses to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.”