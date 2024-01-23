Neos Networks enhances purchasing with API ordering and ‘quantum quoting’

In a “significant” update to its digital platform, UK connectivity provider Neos Networks has enhanced the way wholesale customers provision its services through integration with their own platforms, in particular its Livequote platform, to improve the ease and efficiency of purchasing connectivity solutions.

The Neos Networks infrastructure sees use in the UK’s digital economy, including critical infrastructure and connecting public services, telcos and enterprises of all shapes and sizes. The Livequote portal is designed to provide prospective and existing customers with a quoting, ordering and price comparison service matching its own network against leading third-party offerings.

The latest enhancement is said to mark a significant step towards a low-touch provisioning experience, reflecting the company’s commitment to simplifying and streamlining its customer interactions.

The move introduces 15 new features, such as real-time order and quote status, multi-quote and order baskets, chat messaging, location-based real-time availability and enhanced personalisation. An enhanced application processing interface (API) has been built to ensure these services and functionality are also available in customer environments.

The upgrade also places an emphasis on personalisation and user experience. A quantum quoting feature aims to offer customers enhanced choice and precision in selecting services, with location-based quoting and dynamic ordering to streamline the process. Customers can now see locally available products using postcodes, coordinates or an interactive map, filter and sort results by products, access methods and service terms, and interrogate their options with multi-quote baskets to compare prices, perform scenario analysis and build solutions, all of which is linked directly to a multi-quote ordering system.

In addition to enhanced API integration, the platform now offers more real-time status updates on orders and quotes. This feature aims to reduce the reliance on traditional communication channels like email and phone calls, providing customers with immediate, transparent access to their transaction information. The integration of chat messaging further enhances this, enabling real-time interactions and support directly through the platform.

Earlier this month, the company announced a major upgrade of its Managed Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) service to provide capacities up to 10Gbps as standard. The aim was to allow customers that are currently making use of a large number of 1Gbps circuits to look to scale their bandwidth as part of the same service.

Putting the upgrade into perspective, the company observed that the UK’s connectivity demands are continuously increasing, spurred by ongoing digital transformation and new technology, such as 5G, the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

The latest enhancements also include bulk circuit ordering within multi-quote baskets, advanced optical 100G and 400G quoting and ordering, as well as the introduction of higher-capacity DIA services up to 10G. The introduction of dynamic ordering simplifies the process, allowing for straightforward order placement with minimal data entry. Additionally, buyers now have more choices beyond Ethernet, including Optical, Dedicated Internet Access, Cloud Connect and Access Tails.

“With the updates … we’re making it easier to do business with us across all stages – buying, delivery and support,” said Neos Networks director of product Mark Charlesworth.

“Our focus is on giving our customers more choices while ensuring consistent and accurate information across all transactions. This upgrade reflects our commitment to supporting our customers’ growth and transformation by delivering a better end-to-end experience, tailored to the diverse needs of both our wholesale and enterprise clients.”