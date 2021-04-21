Neos Networks launches business-grade Ethernet FTTx service across UK

UK connectivity provider Neos Networks has launched Ethernet over FTTx (EoFTTx), aiming to “revolutionise” the Ethernet services market with its first offering under its new corporate identity.

The former SSE Enterprise Telecoms says the service is “perfect” for organisations with smaller sites that are unsuitable for services above 1Gbps, but are too mature for standard broadband connectivity and can make good use of a cost-effective sub-1Gbps Ethernet hybrid solution which has been purpose-built to support growing demand for a full suite of Ethernet services.

The EoFTTx technology is claimed to enable end-user businesses, public organisations, service providers and alternative network providers to access Ethernet services at lower capacities and at a lower price point without having to compromise on quality. Neos says Ethernet over FTTx is an “exciting” addition to its portfolio, coming at a time when its network expansion programme is allowing the company to reach and support more businesses across the UK than ever before.

Neos predicted that as the UK government looks to future-proof the nation’s digital ambitions, with 85% of premises promised access to fibre connectivity by 2025, Ethernet over FTTx would become a critical component in helping to meet this target and that ensuring businesses have access to fibre connectivity that meets their needs.

To support the connectivity requirements of an even greater number of businesses across the UK, Neos Networks said it would be utilising its own fibre network as well as the access product from BT broadband provision division Openreach to deploy Ethernet over FTTx via Ethernet over fibre to the cabinet (EoFTTC) and Ethernet over fibre to the premise (EoFTTP).

Neos will provide both copper and fibre services, and should full fibre services be available in a region, it will always be offered in the first instance.

The system is available via Neos’ customer portal Livequote, which provides quoting, ordering and price comparison capabilities via its own network and those of leading third parties, for business connectivity up to 100Gbps across the UK. Late last year, Livequote underwent a multimillion-pound upgrade, designed to offer more simplicity, convenience and choice for UK businesses looking to acquire a connectivity solution. A range of capacities of up to 100Gbps can be supported through Livequote.

The latest announcement comes as Neos continues its network expansion programme, which is intended to see the UK telco grow its own fibre network to over 30,000km by the end of 2021. The business is growing its exchange footprint significantly, with over 550 exchanges on-net by the end of the year.

“We are delighted to unveil Ethernet over FTTx as our first product launch from our new brand, Neos Networks,” said Mark Charlesworth, product director at Neos Networks. “The launch signifies our commitment to bringing best-in-class connectivity solutions to UK organisations as their business requirements evolve.

“Hybrid Ethernet solutions like EoFTTx enable more organisations to access high-quality business connectivity services. This, in turn, will help support the UK’s drive for greater fibre connectivity.”