Neos Networks, Instant On IT deliver connectivity to hold up in court

Neos Networks and Instant On IT have embarked on a major joint project to overhaul the digital infrastructure of the No5 Barristers’ Chambers Birmingham office.

Boasting a 100-year history, No5 believes it’s maintaining its success in traditional sectors of law while offering specialist advice and representation at the cutting edge of newly evolving areas.

Having grown to over 260 barristers, including 39 silks, it provides a nationwide service from its offices in Birmingham, London and Bristol.

No5’s Birmingham office is a large site serving over 300 barristers and clerks. With a huge quantity of video conferencing and online court hearings taking place across the chambers every day, if court hearings are being done online, downtime or poor connection quality is simply not an option. Indeed, with so much of this activity happening simultaneously, particularly at larger firms or chambers, high-bandwidth connectivity that provides quality of service, security and uptime is a necessity.

IT support, security, cloud and digital services provider Instant On IT – whose services connect solicitors’ firms and legal chambers across the UK – was tasked with improving the service and reliability of the site’s connectivity. Instant On IT required a service that offered enhanced connectivity to support the 300 barristers and clerks working across the site. Neos offered this service across multiple locations with bandwidths up to 10Gbps, consistently hitting quality audits and meeting ISO9001 standards for No5’s team of barristers and clerks.

By joining forces, Instant On IT and Neos Networks guarantee they can deliver reliable connectivity services tailored to the needs of the legal sector. For clients such as No5, Instant On IT and Neos teamed up to provide Dedicated Internet Access (MDIA) services, providing a private connection to the internet with both the router and circuit monitored and maintained, perfect for organisations seeking reliable and dedicated internet connectivity, backed by business-grade service-level agreements.

These services can be managed or wires-only depending on the needs of the customer. The two firms said this means businesses can offload much of the complexity that comes with establishing and maintaining internet connectivity, while the latter gives in-house teams more control to configure connections as they see fit.

With the support of Neos, Instant On IT is confident it can quickly procure or scale-up services for its customers through a combination of automated systems and a dedicated account director. Its online quoting and ordering portal, Livequote, is a part of this, designed to make the process from order to installation as seamless as possible, meaning orders can be installed in as little as a week after purchase.

“Neos offers a modern approach to connectivity, dealing with their friendly team and straightforward connectivity portal, which is much less clunky than other services out there,” said Instant On IT CEO Paul Coote. “When placing orders with some vendors, you still need to wait for quotes from account managers, which can bottleneck projects.

“With Neos’s consistent approach, it’s easy to plug connectivity in, and with MDIA, it means lower management is required on our end, so we can focus on delivering the best service to our customers.”