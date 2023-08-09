brsk banks on Neos Network to gain seven-figure broadband reach

UK full-fibre broadband network builder brsk has selected leading fibre connectivity provider Neos Networks to offer national backhaul services as it prepares to reach more than a million UK homes.

The altnet’s customers have been typically located in Britain’s dense suburban areas which often have poor internet connectivity speeds, limited competitor presence and attractive unit economics.

However, when backed by Neos’s 100Gbps Optical connectivity, brsk has to date deployed fibre connectivity to more than 266,000 homes across Bradford, Lancashire, Manchester and South Birmingham/West Midlands, and has its sights set on an additional 800,000 across the UK. Neos Networks initially provided 10Gbps Ethernet services, but as customer numbers grew, the connections were migrated to 100Gbps Optical services.

Neos was said to have been selected for its ability to meet brsk’s key criteria of high-capacity networks, service availability, speed of delivery and need for continuous network redundancy.

“Providing customers with high-quality, reliable broadband is our main priority,” said brsk head of networks Jody Botham. “We also want to give them the resilience and capacity they not only require, but expect, of connectivity services. Neos has been very supportive of this and has helped to drive our growth plans. It has also enabled us to scale our backhaul quickly, which is key given the speed at which we’re building out our FTTP network.”

Neos Networks chief revenue officer Sarah Mills added: “This partnership embodies our dedication to bringing the highest quality connectivity to homes and businesses across the UK, and we’re thrilled to be supporting brsk with its mission to bring high-speed, high-capacity broadband to areas which are often overlooked by the biggest players in the space.”

The brsk announcement comes hot on the heels of Neos revealing the launch of national 400Gbps Optical Wavelength services across a number of UK datacentres. The service, which adds to Neos’s existing portfolio of optical networking solutions, is designed to provide UK businesses with reliable and resilient high-capacity connectivity services to support the transport of increasing volumes of data and growing bandwidth demands.

Read more about UK broadband UK altnets make further advances in gigabit: CityFibre passes 1,000km reach in growing south coast of England region, while independent mobile phone retailer to offer Welsh provider Ogi’s ultrafast full-fibre broadband and voice packages in its high street stores.

Improved rural connectivity could add £65bn to UK economy: Study from leading operator and economic consultancy points to potential massive economic boost to UK rural communities through increased digital connectivity and if long-standing obstacles are removed.

Project Gigabit ‘failing to deliver’: Research finds half of UK homes with unusable broadband have yet to receive funding from flagship government scheme to develop gigabit connectivity across UK, especially hard-to-reach areas.

Risk of UK digital broadband divide growing: Report from communications regulator warns that amid rising cost of services, millions of low-income families in the UK are missing out on a £144 annual broadband saving.

The UK-wide 400Gbps services will be available in an initial 26 datacentres throughout August 2023, with more of its 600-plus points of presence added in the following months.

“There is huge demand for high-capacity, high-bandwidth, low-latency services among today’s businesses,” said Neos Networks director of product Mark Charlesworth. “For those organisations that handle the transport of huge quantities of data, Optical connectivity services have been revolutionary.

“The launch of our national 400Gbps service again demonstrates our commitment to continuously driving innovation and delivering market-leading connectivity services that meet with our customers’ evolving data demands. These capacities are not commonplace in the market; that’s why we’ve launched a dynamic and flexible solution tailored to meet specific and unique business needs.”