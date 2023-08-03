UK altnets make further advances in gigabit

For the UK’s independent broadband providers, it has been a week of milestones and high street debuts, as CityFibre has started work to expand Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole’s (BCP’s) digital infrastructure with a full-fibre roll-out that has reached 1,043km, while Welsh alternative broadband provider Ogi is to land on the UK high street this month in a partnership with retail chain Get Connected.

CityFibre first began work in the BCP area four years ago this week, and the length of the region’s full-fibre network is now said to be the approximate distance from Bournemouth to Barcelona. Homes and businesses in the Boscombe, Westbourne, Southbourne, Kinson, Talbot Village, Turbary, East Howe, Wallisdown and Friars Cliff areas of the district – as well as parts of Branksome and Canford Heath – can now connect to the network and gain full-fibre-enabled broadband from a choice of providers. These include UK launch partner Vodafone on selected Pro Broadband plans, as well as TalkTalk, Giganet and Zen.

Work is also ongoing in the Bearwood, Alderney, New Milton and Broadstone areas, meaning more addresses are being given the chance to upgrade every day. The full roll-out across the BCP area is more than halfway to completion. Locally, the roll-out is being completed by CityFibre’s build partner CCN Communications.

Ogi made its debut in the UK broadband market in 2021, bringing a new full-fibre network to places like Monmouthshire, Pembrokeshire and the Vale of Glamorgan – often before any of the major providers. The new deal sees Get Connected, claimed to be the UK’s largest independent mobile phone retailer, offer Ogi’s ultrafast full-fibre broadband and voice packages in its high street stores for the very first time.

Headquartered in Abergavenny and having operated retail stores since 1997, Get Connected is one of Wales’s largest independent retail businesses, with stores across Wales, the Midlands and the south-west of England. Its flagship Walk Out Working service provides customers with “the skills to use their new connections with confidence”.

The new high street partnership will bring Ogi’s expert knowledge and Gigabit-capable experience to the high street in Abergavenny, Chepstow, Haverfordwest and Monmouth for the first time. Both companies anticipate rolling out further as Ogi’s plans progress.

“We’re delighted to be working with Get Connected to bring Ogi to the high street,” said Ogi chief revenue officer Sally-Anne Skinner. “Working with local companies who share our mission to connect people to their communities is at the heart of everything we do. Adding to our portfolio of routes to market, including door-to-door, telesales and online, this new partnership is yet another option for our customers, and a welcome boost to the independent high streets across south Wales.”

Get Connected managing director Damian Cole added: “We can’t wait to bring Ogi to even more customers through this exciting new partnership. We pride ourselves on excellent customer service, offering a wide range of connectivity options from some of the UK’s biggest brands, and adding Ogi to that range will add even more choice for our customers.”