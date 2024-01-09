Neos Networks launches 10Gbps managed dedicated internet access

Connectivity provider Neos Networks has announced a major upgrade of its Managed Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) service to provide capacities up to 10Gbps as standard.

Previously available up to 1Gbps, the upgrade of Managed DIA is intended to provide a fully managed, enterprise-grade fibre solution for UK organisations grappling with ever-increasing bandwidth demand and the need for reliable access to the internet.

The Neos Networks infrastructure sees use in the UK’s digital economy, including critical infrastructure and connecting public services, telcos and enterprises of all shapes and sizes.

In 2020, Neos Networks launched a 10Gbps Wires-only DIA service in readiness for this increasing customer demand. The latest upgrade of Managed DIA is said to allow customers who are currently making use of a large number of 1Gbps circuits to look to scale their bandwidth as part of the same service. Neos is making this easier than ever and is poised to deliver high-capacity connectivity across UK telcos, enterprises, and critical and national infrastructure.

Putting the upgrade into perspective, the company observed that the UK’s connectivity demands are continuously increasing, spurred by ongoing digital transformation and new technology, such as 5G, the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Through Managed DIA, Neos Networks aims to step closer to the customer’s environment, beyond a traditional wholesale fibre infrastructure role. This includes more proactive monitoring and advanced analytics to support network maintenance and availability. With the impact of loss of service only becoming more critical for organisations across the UK, the multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) core network also ensures that services via Managed DIA are highly resilient.

Neos Networks manages both the maintenance and break-fix of the router, meaning networking or IT teams can focus on other areas of business. The upgrade is also designed to give organisations more flexible and scalable options to meet their unique connectivity needs. Devices are monitored and managed 24/7 by Neos, and the service is also optimised for reduced energy consumption and rack space when combined with services such as Neos Networks access tails.

Neos Networks also sees its cross-UK reach as being able to enhance the quality of its DIA services, ensuring businesses have reliable access. All traffic to and from a business network is securely transported over Neos Networks’ network and IP platform. This is claimed to guarantee instantaneous access and a high-quality service experience, making it an ideal choice for businesses with data-intensive, real-time applications.

“Our continued investment in our business internet proposition means Neos Networks is now able to provide the same scalable bandwidth across a range of different service models throughout the UK,” said Mark Charlesworth, director of product, at Neos Networks commenting on the upgrade. “This provides a much-simplified upgrade path for customers with increasing bandwidth requirements, delivering the level of service they need in a flexible and scalable way.”