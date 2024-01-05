Skylo, FocusPoint claim first for satellite-based IoT monitoring, escalation services

Non-terrestrial networks (NTN) firm Skylo is set to interconnect its satellite network with FocusPoint’s PULSE platform enabling FocusPoint’s internet of things (IoT) monitoring and emergency escalation service.

This service will monitor IoT devices and provide real-time escalation of alerts globally to the appropriate authorities. Through the integration and collaboration with the FocusPoint platform, Skylo said that the platform can receive, communicate with and escalate distress alerts via its NTN to emergency services for devices located in the air, on land, and at sea. Skylo said that its NTN technology can ensure uninterrupted connectivity even in the most remote and challenging environments.

Key industries that the firms believe will benefit from the new service include agriculture, energy, transportation, utilities and automotive. The partners have said the collaboration means a significant enhancement to the future of the IoT and will provide a number of specific benefits, such as live tracking links to drastically improve asset recovery. It can also provide provide asset and cargo protection from theft, spoilage, power outages, security risks and unauthorised intrusion.

Offering an integrated national law enforcement database with 37,000 police agencies in North America, the system is said to be able to deliver built-in intelligence and experience to make the right call the first time with a complete digital audit trail of all incidents to assist with documentation and claims. Skylo also said users can tap the platform to self-monitor, using existing security operations centre (SOC) with a 24/7/365 multi-lingual assistance via FocusPoint’s international crisis response centres (CRCs).

“Our collaboration with FocusPoint’s Pulse platform is a game-changer for enterprises and those who need their ‘things’ to be kept connected and safe,” said Tarun Gupta, CPO and cofounder at Skylo Technologies. “We are proud to support a platform that keeps people safe, improves asset tracking, and delivers faster response times globally, all through a single subscription.”

Michael Thompson, CCO at FocusPoint International, added: “Leveraging Skylo’s satellite technology not only expands our reach, but also significantly bolsters our ability to provide rapid and reliable emergency response.”

As it was making the FocusPoint deal, Skylo announced MediaTek MT6825 as the first NTN-enabled chipset to receive official certification for use on its network. The move is said to mark a “significant” milestone in the advancement of ubiquitous global connectivity and IoT applications.

With this certification, MediaTek’s MT6825 is now fully equipped to power a range of devices and modules, unlocking possibilities in areas such as remote asset tracking, agriculture, maritime, emergency response, fleet and management.