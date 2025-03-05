Verizon Business claims borderless IoT now a reality

Running internet of things (IoT) services across roaming, native eSIM and satellite connectivity on a single, seamless network, comms provider Verizon claims it is rewriting the rules for enterprises managing devices across borders – with no dead zones, no complex network switching and “no headaches” – by adding to its suite of global IoT offerings connectivity services from two new partners, Singapore-based operator Singtel and satellite service provider Skylo.

The upshot is that Verizon Business IoT customers can now access wireless services in up to 200 territories worldwide using complementary satellite, roaming and native eSIM services from Verizon and its partners, all managed through the Verizon ThingSpace IoT management portal.

Singapore-based communications technology group Singtel is the latest to partner with Verizon Business for its Global IoT Orchestration service, which allows Verizon Business customers to activate devices internationally using partner mobile network operators and services.

Verizon regards Singtel as likely to be a key partner in supporting customers with the deployment of IoT connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region. Global IoT Orchestration is now commercially available, offering international connectivity services from Singtel and previously announced collaborators Bell Canada and Telenor IoT.

Global IoT Orchestration is integrated in the Verizon ThingSpace IoT management platform, through which IoT connectivity and services in all territories – domestic and international – can be managed centrally from a single interface or web portal. With Global IoT Orchestration, Verizon customers can activate devices in international regions using eSIM profiles from Verizon’s international carrier partners. In supported markets, customers can operate their devices just like a local network subscriber in that territory, with all the advantages of local connectivity. Global IoT Orchestration is available to US-based customers activating IoT devices internationally.

In September 2024, Verizon announced a collaboration with non-terrestrial network (NTN) communications company Skylo to launch a commercial direct-to-device messaging service for its customers. The latest part of the business relationship will see Verizon positioned to offer IoT connectivity in the US, extending domestic network coverage to areas where cellular connectivity may be challenged. Coverage availability is expected to expand internationally in the future.

Commenting on the partnerships, Shamik Basu, vice-president of strategic connectivity at Verizon Business, said: “Our IoT services and platforms are designed to meet our customers’ needs wherever they do business, which is all around the world. We’re thrilled to see Global IoT Orchestration in-market now and satellite-enhanced IoT coverage in the US to be available near term, enabling worldwide connectivity for our customers from the best partners in the industry. We’re proud to offer an IoT capability that’s expansive, mobile and conveniently managed.”

Lee Kwang Yong, vice-president of enterprise products at Singtel Singapore, added: “Singtel is excited to support Verizon’s customers with our multi-domestic network offerings, so they can seamlessly manage their enterprise IoT applications and critical operational data, securely and in real time across the Asia-Pacific region. This partnership will pave the way for us to provide enhanced coverage for our customers in North America, facilitating increased customer reach, innovation and development in various industries across the world.”