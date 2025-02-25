Bridge Alliance, Telna team on eSIM strategic partnership

Managed embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) connectivity provider Telna has inked a strategic partnership with mobile industry association Bridge Alliance to deliver what is intended to be “seamless” mobile roaming experiences for subscribers and capitalise on the growing demand for travel eSIM services.

Comprising major mobile network operators (MNOs) across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Bridge Alliance has a presence in enterprise mobility, machine-to-machine (M2M) and internet of things (IoT) roll-outs for multinational companies.

The aim is that member companies pool resources and share best practices to deliver what the association said would be a “smooth, high-performance and unparalleled” roaming experience for travellers. It sees the partnership as allowing it to use Telna's roaming eSIM enablement platform to equip its members with advanced roaming eSIM distribution capabilities, tapping into the wider eSIM distribution ecosystem.

In addition, this implementation will aim to enable onboarded mobile operators to integrate eSIM technology, ensuring their connectivity services are optimised to address new roaming challenges. In doing this, said Telna, they will be able to enhance their retail offerings and unlock new growth opportunities, allowing them to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving mobile landscape.

Telna’s eSIM-ready digital platforms embed eSIM activation into digital touchpoints for roaming with flexible international connectivity. Data plans are available directly through web stores and mobile apps. Additional business opportunities can be created through third-party eSIM integrations, enabling brands to deliver travel services via their own super apps.

Additionally, Telna’s eSIM service is white-labelled and customisable, enabling branding of digital eSIM storefronts and mobile applications. The application programming interface (API)-first approach is claimed to ensure flexibility, scalability and ease of integration.

MNOs can connect systems with the platform’s APIs to exchange data, plan information and provisioning requests. The platform will then generate the necessary eSIM profile and deliver it directly to the customer’s device, communicating with the network to complete a provisioning process.

Ken Wee, senior vice-president for partnership and new business at Bridge Alliance, said: “We’re delighted to have Telna join our Bridge Alliance Technology Partnership Programme. We look forward to deepening our partnership in enabling the roaming eSIM distribution ecosystem and to meet emerging needs in new roaming industry trends.”

Telna CEO Gregory Gundelfinger added: “The flexibility and simplicity of eSIM technology appeals to customers. It will help MNOs to monetise the so-called ‘silent roamers’, subscribers that tend to avoid using mobile services while they’re abroad, preferring to rely on Wi-Fi instead.

“Operators have long sought for a solution to activate silent roamers and recover those revenues, but with little success,” he said. “Now, eSIM offers that solution, allowing MNOs to provide affordable and easy-to-use roaming packages that help customers maintain control over their connectivity. eSIM technology is efficient, cost-effective and flexible.

“It allows for faster and more efficient provisioning of services, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards, which reduces costs. eSIM enables seamless mobile connectivity, with plans tailored to customers’ needs and usage patterns.”