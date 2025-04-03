BICS launches eSIM Hub to simplify global enterprise IoT deployments

Communications enabler BICS has introduced eSIM Hub, a platform to support internet of things (IoT) businesses such as original equipment manufacturers to reduce the complexity of managing eSIM connectivity globally.

Fundamentally, the eSIM Hub is an orchestration platform designed to tackle international border challenges such as permanent roaming restrictions that make the management of IoT devices costly and complex. It looks to allow businesses to manage device profiles and connectivity from various operators through a single pane of glass platform. IoT devices will be connected locally through one eSIM and invoice.

The platform works alongside BICS’ SIM for Things global roaming IoT connectivity to provision, manage and potentially switch connectivity for eSIMs. It will also look to address challenges like permanent roaming restrictions, and provide a unified service for roaming and local IoT connectivity with one eSIM, one platform, one contract and one invoice.

Even though IoT offerings are often not affected by permanent roaming restrictions, in certain markets around the world, restrictions might apply.

Moreover, in some global IoT use cases, they can impact the ability of enterprises to deploy their IoT devices globally. This could in turn impact local operators’ ability to monetise their networks for IoT. The eSIM Hub allows manufacturers to optimise device connectivity across various networks, while also protecting local operator revenues.

The eSIM Hub’s coverage connects IoT devices to the best available local networks across 190 countries and over 700 operators, including key regions such as North America, Mexico, Brazil and China. Using eUICC SIM cards and over-the-air provisioning, devices can switch between global and local networks, ensuring consistent performance and scalable, compliant deployments.

Additionally, eSIM Hub is attributed with simplifying operations with a single application programming interface library, unified billing and single-contract management, eliminating the complexities of managing multiple platforms, agreements and regional contracts.

Of added importance to BICS is that the launch of the eSIM Hub coincides with the company aligning to the upcoming GSMA IoT standard SGP.32, which is designed to make global IoT deployments more flexible and easier to scale for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and automotive.

The standard is intended to formalise the role of IoT connectivity providers, creating three distinct roles: network operator; reseller; and a new entity, the eSIM orchestrator. BICS’ eSIM Hub is said to be purpose-built to play this role on a global scale.

“IoT promises to make businesses more connected than ever, but technical barriers and international borders add layers of complexity,” said Luc Vidal-Madjar, head of IoT and roaming solutions at BICS. “Our eSIM Hub combined with our global IoT connectivity solution, SIM for Things, removes these barriers, making it simple for businesses to seamlessly deploy and monetise IoT.”

Christophe van de Weyer, chief product officer at Proximus Global, said: “The rapid expansion of IoT use cases presents an incredible opportunity for businesses to unlock new revenue streams.

“The eSIM Hub is a game-changer, empowering enterprises to manage global IoT deployments effortlessly with advanced orchestration technology. Our mission is to push the boundaries of innovation in the IoT space, simplifying global IoT integration and making it more accessible for enterprises worldwide.”