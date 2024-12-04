Vodafone UK, eSIM Go look to remove MVNO barriers to entry

In a move the partners say will open the UK domestic mobile market for embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) to existing partners and a wide array of B2B and B2C telecom and non-telecom distribution channels, Vodafone UK and eSIM Go have inked a contract designed to pave the way for any organisation operating a subscription model to provide UK mobile services “easily, quickly” and without upfront risk, cost or commitment.

In short, eSIM Go and Vodafone UK believe they can allow organisations of all sizes to become a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). They see their partnership as a significant development that removes the last barriers to entry and allows organisations with no mobile experience or telco skills of any kind to achieve closer customer engagement and greater personalisation of subscriber services.

The eSIM Go products are designed to enable brands, communications service providers and other businesses to plug mobile connectivity products and services into existing digital channels to deliver new value, improve customer experience and reduce churn while creating more routes to market and increased user touchpoints for the mobile industry. Its products are used by global brands in travel, mobile, fintech and other industries to generate revenue and increase customer loyalty through high-quality eSIM data bundles.

They are engineered to enable business partners to embed eSIM capabilities into their products via application programming interfaces, co-brand a fully managed eSIM service or pursue an affiliate route. This year has been significant for eSIM Go, seeing it land a number of deals, expand its digital mobile ecosystem and become an industry member of global mobile trade association GSMA.

After Swiss International Air Lines (Swiss) revealed it was introducing a global travel eSIM service in collaboration with eSIM Go to provide passengers with “convenient and affordable” mobile data connectivity on their travels, its parent, Lufthansa Group (LHG), announced plans to provide eSIM Go data services to passengers across four of its airlines.

The partnership will see eSIM Go offer connectivity on Vodafone’s network in the UK to their customers. They say organisations of any scale, or sector – including altnets, fintechs, energy utilities, retailers, charities and football clubs – will be able to connect quicker and easier than ever before.

Businesses will be able to select connectivity as a package or bolt-on from their sites or apps, through eSIM Go’s technology platform. This is said to enable users to unlock rapid activation with no setup barriers and low cost of operation, increasing diversity and consumer choice in the UK telco sector.

Commenting on the deal, eSIM Go CEO Zacc Couldrick said: “We’re very pleased to sign this contract with Vodafone UK and open up MVNO opportunities for everyone. And I do mean everyone – any business with subscribers, customers, employees or followers will be able to offer a variety of UK mobile phone services under their own brand and gain almost as much control as if they were full MVNOs. What’s more, we see this UK venture as the first step in a global opportunity that we’re ready to repeat in other major markets around the world in 2025 and beyond.”

Maria Grazia Pecorari, director of wholesale and strategy at Vodafone UK, said: “This partnership with eSIM Go highlights our commitment at Vodafone UK to innovation and growing customer choice.

“MVNOs play a crucial role in the UK, allowing people to experience our reliable connectivity through different platforms. eSIM is the next evolution, allowing businesses and consumers to enjoy Vodafone’s network with more flexibility.”