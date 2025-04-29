Three Business launches business eSIM trial

Three Business, the enterprise arm of Three UK, has embarked on a large-scale trial eSIM, offering over 50,000 businesses in Birmingham and Bristol a way to test its network before making a commitment to switch providers.

Three Business said eSIM trials are widely in use in other developed markets such as the US, but that this UK-first trial will allow firms to experience the Three network first-hand for 30 days alongside their existing provider.

This, it claims, will allow businesses to make an informed decision based on actual performance, and users will be assured of what it calls a “completely smooth” journey and a 100% digital end-to-end process in partnership with eSIM Go.

The eSIM Go products are designed to enable brands, communications service providers and other businesses to plug mobile connectivity products and services into existing digital channels to deliver what the manufacturer says will be new value, improved customer experience and reduced churn while creating more routes to market and increased user touchpoints for the mobile industry. The eSIM Go technology sees use by global brands in travel, mobile, fintech and other industries to generate revenue and increase customer loyalty through high-quality eSIM data bundles.

The two cities were selected by Three Business due to their rapidly growing business ecosystems and status as major UK tech hubs. A study from its city council says Birmingham is home to over 37,000 businesses, including leading financial services and digital firms, while Bristol is a centre for emerging technology, aerospace and creative industries.

As it began the trial, the operator emphasised that switching mobile networks can be a big decision for businesses, with coverage and service quality varying significantly by location. Traditionally, businesses have relied on coverage maps, external reports and third-party analysis to make their choice, but these tools don’t always reflect real-world conditions.

“Choosing the right mobile network can feel overwhelming with conflicting information and the risk of getting it wrong,” said Three Business director Snehal Bhudia. “That’s why we’re offering businesses a free trial of our market-leading 5G network alongside their current provider. It’s a simple, hands-on way to experience the difference for themselves, helping them make a confident, informed decision that drives real productivity gain for their business.”

A number of studies across 2024 showed how eSIM acceptance was taking off, and a study from CCS Insight taken in the middle of the year highlighted eSIM as a technology on the cusp of bringing about indelible changes to the way users connect with mobile providers and manage their cellular subscriptions, in short, making eSIM the next mobile industry disruptor.

The data from 2024 found that even though it then represented a tiny fraction of total global mobile subscribers – at only 150 million compared with 8.9 billion cellular subscriptions worldwide – the eSIM ecosystem was already well developed and adoption had surged more than 150% when compared with 2023. In addition, the data showed that 800 operators supported the technology and there were more than 200 eSIM-enabled devices.

Commenting on the move by Three Business, CCS Insight research director Ian Fogg said: “High levels of employee frustration with their current connectivity indicates the scale of the opportunity for alternative 5G solutions. The ability to easily test a different network using eSIM removes most of the risk of switching mobile operator. This is especially important for businesses because of the damage that unreliable connectivity can do to productivity.”