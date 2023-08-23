Tata Communications launches global, 5G Roaming Lab

Digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications has made the next step in its journey to capitalise on next-generation mobile networks with the launch of its global, cloud-based 5G Roaming Laboratory.

Explaining the basic need for such a facility, Tata Communications noted that an agile and secure network is critical considering 5G adoption is accelerating globally. It cited research from mobile industry trade association the GSMA, predicting there would be five billion 5G connections by 2030. The company also said it was a global leader in mobile roaming services, with a proven track record of carrying 2G/3G/4G roaming signalling services in 200-plus countries. It added that its worldwide relationship with more than 700 mobile network operators (MNOs) gives it a natural edge to provide 5G roaming services.

The basic aim of the new lab is to enable MNOs to trial 5G standalone network use cases before introducing the service to their subscribers. With this, Tata Communications said it’s harnessing the potential of 5G to help reimagine mobility experiences for mobile network operators, benefitting their consumers and enterprise customers.

The cloud-based 5G Roaming Lab tests an international mobile roaming experience by closely monitoring traffic movement and network usage for giving the highest quality of experience to mobile phone users while roaming. Its tests get an objective performance assessment across networks, connected in the exchange process while a user is roaming. This also includes onboarding and internet trials on the high-speed, high-reliable and low-latency 5G standalone network.

Another key facet that Tata Communications highlighted about its 5G Roaming Lab was that it is specially designed to keep safety at the heart of its operations. It’s equipped with hi-tech server applications that provide high-speed and seamless 5G roaming connectivity along with network security.

“Connectivity is a key ingredient in today’s fast-paced digital world,” said Mysore Madhusudhan, executive vice-president of collaboration and connected solutions at Tata Communications.

“An internet that is fast, secure and available at all times is of paramount importance to customers, whether they are individuals or an enterprise. We are excited to introduce our newest capability in 5G roaming testing ensuring MNO customers are receiving proven services.

The launch of the lab comes weeks after Tata Communications announced it had entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 41.9% equity in embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology provider Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis) through its Singapore-based subsidiary Tata Communications International Pte Limited.

Oasis develops and provides advanced technologies and personalised services to enable the deployment of eSIM and SIM technologies. It has delivered more than 350 million operating systems worldwide, worked with more than 100 mobile network operators and has been empowering OEMs and IoT service providers to deliver eSIMs potential to global enterprises.