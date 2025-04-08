BTS Group invests in ZIM to make global eSIM market play

Research has calculated that the embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) market is currently on track to be worth $34.6bn by 2033. Aiming to tap into this arena and looking to unlock new value for mobile operators and global users alike, global communications and technology investor BTS Group has made a strategic investment in ZIM Connections (ZIM).

Said to provide a gateway to global eSIM connectivity for businesses and consumers worldwide, ZIM was founded by Giulia Acchioni and Irina Gheorghiu in 2020 after a visit to the Philippines inspired them to address the problems they repeatedly faced in getting internet connection abroad.

The stated mission of the UK-based firm is “to create a world where connectivity knows no boundaries ... where everyone feels confident to pursue their dreams, and each moment is a chance to connect, share and create unforgettable memories”.

The company has now grown to the point where it describes itself as providing a gateway to global eSIM connectivity for businesses worldwide. It offers “a plug-and-play” eSIM platform with global coverage in more than 200 destinations, simplifying connectivity management and enabling telecom providers to expand their services without complex integration.

BTS Group is an investment company working in the global communications and technology sectors. Through its portfolio of companies, it supports solutions in voice, cloud telephony, messaging, omnichannel, identity, eSIM connectivity and digital transformation for operators, enterprises and digital players. The investment in ZIM is said to mark a significant expansion for BTS Group into digital mobile assets, supporting operators through new roaming and monetisation opportunities.

In addition, by adding the financial backing of BTS Group, the company believes the complementary strengths of both companies will mean ZIM has entered into partnership that can drive enhanced global connectivity solutions through eSIM technology for operators and end users.

Specifically, ZIM will work with BTS Group-owned BTS – a global provider, technology enabler and trusted partner to communications technology players – to use the latter’s relationships with mobile network operators (MNOs) to bring direct mobile connectivity to ZIM. This is intended to improve end user experience by enabling faster, more reliable mobile access across regions, while also creating revenue opportunities for mobile providers by driving global eSIM roaming traffic from global users and travellers to their networks.

Additionally, BTS Group will offer a white-label eSIM app and platform, powered by ZIM, to its operator partners. This solution is said to enable MNOs to rapidly launch a branded, customer-facing eSIM app connected to their existing backend infrastructure – without complex integration or in-house development – while maintaining ownership of the underlying connectivity and giving them full visibility and control over their users.

“Joining forces with BTS Group allows us to scale our technology and reach, making seamless, high-quality mobile connectivity accessible to more users and businesses around the world,” said Giulia Acchioni Mena, co-founder and COO of ZIM Connections.

“With BTS Group as a strategic partner, we can bring our white-label eSIM solution to a broader range of operators – making it easy for them to deliver global coverage while eliminating the technical complexities traditionally associated with eSIM implementation.”

Rafael Olloqui, CEO and co-founder of BTS Group, added: “With smartphone eSIM adoption expected to reach 76% by 2030 [citing GSMA Intelligence research], this investment represents a strategic move into one of the fastest-growing segments in telecom. As global travel and eSIM adoption accelerate, we’re helping operators capitalise on emerging roaming opportunities.”